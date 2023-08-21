Sponsored: Enjoy a slice of blissful European summer without leaving the city…

On the sun-soaked shores of Club Vista Mare, backdropped by golden sands and the frothy surf of the Arabian Gulf, Myrra is a stunning spot to dine, catch-up and relax. A flavourful flight through the best of Greek and Spanish dishes, it’s a taste of the Mediterranean without the hassle of a flight.

There’s a new reason to add it to your must-visit list this August, with the launch of a new sunset menu. Available from 4pm to 7pm, Myrra’s take on the traditional aperitivo is an elevated experience you won’t want to miss. Whether you perch up in the pretty canary-yellow restaurant, surrounded by pretty florals; or brave the heat and relax with your toes in the sand on the extensive terrace, it’s an inviting spot to settle in and enjoy the essence of sun-soaked Spain or the gorgeous Greek isles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myrra (@myrrarestaurant)

With creative gastronomy taking centre stage, the new sunset menu is a carefully curated array of delectable small plates that have been designed to share. Tuck into tasty fare like spinach pie, spicy feta dip, beef tartare and crispy calamari.

It’s all designed to be perfectly paired with a signature menu of crafted cocktails, a classic Spanish sangria, or a light Greek beer. Cool and refreshing, these sunset sips are designed to be enjoyed while you watch the final rays of sunlight dip behind the sea.

Embrace the beautiful surrounds, soothing tunes and delectable dishes and make a date with Myrra’s new sunsets menu.

Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, sunsets menu available 4pm to 7pm weekdays. Tel: (0)4 770 1433, @myrrarestaurant