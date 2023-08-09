Deals on deals on deals…

JVC is a neighbourhood that is full of life and plenty of fun places that are always worth checking out, especially when the venue comes with some pretty incredible happy hour deals. If you’re in the JVC area and are looking for a venue that will serve up drinks at a discounted price, then you’ve come to the right place.

Here are the best happy hour deals to take advantage of in JVC

McCafferty’s

An Irish pub without a happy hour deal? It doesn’t exist. At McCafferty’s JVC you can expect a happy hour deal that doesn’t last an hour, but rather eight hours. That’s eight hours of drinks prices from as little as Dhs33, the list of drinks includes beer, wine spirits, cocktails and prosecco. When does this happen you ask? Monday to Friday you can enjoy the deal from midday to 8pm and on weekends from 11am to 8pm.

McCafferty’s, Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle, happy hour Mon to Fri 12pm to 8pm, Sat and Sun 11am to 8pm, drinks from Dhs33. Tel: (0)55 784 9220 @mccaffertysjvc

Santa Ria

Authentic South American vibes are guaranteed at the vibrant Santa Ria. To make things that much sweeter the JVC venue offers incredible happy hour deals on a daily basis. The happy hour runs from 5pm to 9pm every day – which means it’s the ideal place to stop in with some mates on your way home from work.

Santa Ria, First Collection JVC, happy hour daily from 5pm to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 275 6630 santariadubai.ae

Goose Island Tap House

A neighbourhood favourite, Goose Island Tap House has a weekly happy hour deal that makes it the ideal venue to check out whenever you’re looking to head out for a drink without having to go too far. Get class two for the price of one deals on beers as well as other select drinks including wine, and cocktails. The happy hour deals run from Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 9pm – on Fridays enjoy an extended happy hour deal from midday to 8pm and on weekend the happy hour runs from 12pm to 6pm.

Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village, Mon to Thu 4pm to 9pm, Fri 12pm to 8p, Sat and Sun 12pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 455 9989 @gooseislanddxb

Images: Unsplash and provided