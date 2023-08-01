Let that Green Mill-esque vibe soak in…

Sit back (or lean, if you’re sitting at the bar), let the hi-hats and sax flow through you, and sip a refreshing cocktail or two at these lovely jazz spots in the capital:

Dragon’s Tooth

This Rosewood speakeasy is off-the-beaten-path in more ways than one. Inspired by the 1920’s Shanghai Jazz revolution that had Chinese nightclubs swinging to a hybrid rythm, you will chance upon this “hidden” bar found through the ‘Tea Room’ of the hotel’s restaurant, Dai Pai Dong. Plush leather seating, an Asian-inspired beverage menu, and the opportunity to stir and shake your own signature cocktail should have you hopping on over to the Dragon’s Tooth at the first opportunity.

Dragon’s Tooth, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island. Sat-Thurs 4pm – 1am, Fri 4pm – 2am. Tel: (0) 2 813 5588, abudhabi.daipaidong@rosewoodhotels.com

Jones the grocer

Join Jones and co. for a night of jazz music, good food and fine drink. Unlimited artisan cheese and free flowing wine make this the ultimate spot for Friday night culture vultures.

Jones the grocer, Etihad Airways Centre, Al Muneera, Abu Dhabi. Dhs199. Fridays, 7pm – closing. Tel: (0) 2 558 9808, jonesthegrocer.com

Jazz & Fizz

Up above the world so high, on Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche’s 36th and 37th floors lies the Jazz & Fizz, a relaxing cinq-a-sept style setting for after-work drinks and catchups. Since you’re likely dressed the part, you might as well light a cigar alongside a glass of bubbly and enjoy the fine tunes this bar puts out, both jazz and Arabic music to complement your evening. With views of the city to augment your experience, this is the place to be after a long, hard day at work. And if all of that wasn’t enough reason to mosey on down here, you can also enjoy 50 per cent off drinks from 4pm – 8pm, during what we’re certain will be a very happy hour indeed.

Jazz & Fizz, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Danah 1, Abu Dhabi. 6pm – 3am, daily. Tel: (0) 2 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Penelope’s

Much has already been said about one of Abu Dhabi’s finest jazz spots, but if you haven’t been, go and have a great time. Open for about a year now, this waterfront bar and restaurant offers a whole 50 per cent off across its a la carte menu, until August 31. An air-conditioned terrace has your back the entire time, so hit pause on the stresses of summer and enjoy your evening, ladies and gents.

Penelope’s, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Sun-Tues & Thurs, 5pm – 12am. Fri-Sat & Wed, 5pm – 1am. Tel: (0) 50 204 2475, penelopes.ae