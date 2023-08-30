Sponsored: The Atlantis Circle is a foodie’s best friend…

If you’re back in Dubai and upcoming plans include catching up with friends after the summer break, then make your dining plans around the duo of Atlantis Resorts. With The Atlantis Circle, the hotel brand’s brilliant dining rewards program, you can enjoy a whole load of perks simply by being a member. The free-to-join rewards program comes with exclusive offers and promotions, invitations to special events, and unique culinary experiences. So, it’s basically an essential dining partner for any Dubai foodie.

And with the summer offer happening right now, there’s brilliant offers that snag you discounts and double points. Let’s take a closer look…

Emirates NBD summer offer

Every spend at Atlantis has a silver lining if you’re an Emirates NBD card holder. Get 20 per cent discount on food and beverage in all Atlantis Dubai restaurants except Ossiano and Cloud 22. Simply download the app and enter the promo code TACENBD to avail the elevated discount.’

Simply dine by September 30 and use promo code TACENBD to avail the discount.

Double Spend summer offer

The second summer offer from Atlantis Circle invites diners to enjoy double spend when tucking in at any of the Atlantis restaurants (except Ossiano and Cloud 22) between now and September 30. The more points you earn, the higher you move up the membership tiers, which earns you bigger discounts and better benefits.

Note that only one offer can be used at any given time, and the two can’t be used in conjunction.

Some culinary highlights

Atlantis Circle’s tasty discounts and perks are the perfect opportunity to dine your way around the culinary empire that is Atlantis The Royal. From dishes that celebrate the bygone era at Dinner by Heston, to Jose Andres’ take on the Spanish classics at Jaleo, you’re spoiled for choice. Or use it as an opportunity to revisit a classic, like newly elevated Nobu, or Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, both found at Atlantis, The Palm.

Download Atlantis Circle now here.