It’s renovated, fresh and ready to go…

A venue that we’d venture to say shaped the Dubai nightlife scene into what it is today, closed recently for renovations. But fear not because Dubai loved Cargo has announced that it will be reopening its brand new doors on Sunday, September 10.

We can’t wait for the reopening, so here is a sneak peek at what to expect from the furnishings of the newly renovated Cargo.

What to expect

3 of 12

The reopening of Cargo in Dubai is set to bring an elevated experience to an already fun and vibrant venue. It promises to host the same incredible evenings as before, including a ladies’ night, happy hour deals and a brand-new high-energy brunch.

The brunch will seek to highlight a brand-new culinary scene for the venue where guests will be able to enjoy East Asian street food.

Get ready to be transported to the bustling streets of East Asia with new renovations that are complete with indoor and outdoor seating with deep red accented furniture that is complimented by cool LED strip lights and greenery scattered about the restaurant.

Have you been?

Cargo is quite possibly a quintessential Dubai nightlife venue. Positioning itself as the place to be in the Marina for a night out.

The venue first opened its doors back in 2014 and quickly cemented itself as the favourite amongst Dubai’s nighttime dwellers.

Cargo was renowned for being a venue that keeps bringing people back to the Marina. Whether it’s for post-brunch drinks or the start of a fantastic evening out, you’re guaranteed to have a good time at Cargo.

We then bid farewell to the venue for a short period this last summer as it underwent some stunning renovations. But Cargo is now back and ready to reclaim its place as Dubai’s favourite nightlife venue.

Cargo, Pier 7, Level 3, Marina, opening Sun Sept 10. @cargodubai

Images: Supplied