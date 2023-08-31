You ready…

It’s slime time at the Etihad Arena as this British singer will be taking the stage to perform and host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, September 16 in Abu Dhabi.

That’s right, Jessie J is making her way to the capital for a killer performance, she will also be this year’s host alongside social media star Ossy Marwah.

Our superstar

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jessie J is known for her iconic soulful voice that has brought us tracks including Pricetag, Flashlight and Domino.

Her powerful vocals will wow the crowd at the Etihad Arena for a night that will not soon be forgotten.

She will be hosting the awards show and has said “Hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards is such an exciting experience.” The British icon has also said that she can’t wait to see who gets slimed.

Slime time

Coming along with Jessie J to the awards show is none other than Manal, a Moroccan singer-songwriter who has been making moves in the Arabic music scene. Constantly challenging convention and expectations, she has a unique sound and is known for tracks such as Makhelaw Magalou and Maak.

Also hitting the stage are Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter Elyanna, Saudi artist Bader Al-Shuaibi and Jordanian singer Issam Alnajjar.

The awards

Fans can still vote across 16 different categories on the website here. Categories include Favourite Artist, Favourite Female Newcomer and Favourite Gamer.

The show premieres on Nickelodeon Arabia on September 20, so if you can’t make the awards be sure to catch it then.

Tickets for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards are already on sale and are selling fast. So get your tickets booked here. Tickets start from Dhs69 and only Bronze, Silver and Gold tier tickets are left.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, Sat Sept 16, tickets from Dhs69. etihadarena.ae

Images: Getty and Social