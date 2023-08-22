Sponsored: Proving that the ultimate night out, doesn’t have to be prICY…

Despite being just a few months old, Dubai’s latest clubbing phenomenon, ICY has already made a big impression with the city’s on-trend fiesta set. Here are just some of the reasons it should be on your revelling radar.

Future sounds

Inside you’ll find two bars, multiple VIP booths, themed costumed dancers, all the late night vibes and, of course, a VVIP private room. But the real secret weapon of the luxurious 8,000-square-foot club is that it has been fully fitted out with the latest in pioneering Audio Visual equipment, making it – by quite some measure – the most technologically sophisticated nightclub of its kind in the whole of the UAE.

To help cement its position as an enclave of future rave, there’s a jaw-dropping 36-square-meter screen, capable of showcasing transcendent VJ sets, immersive light displays, and enhancing that ‘getting lost in the music’ feeling by providing a deep and dynamic backdrop.

As you’d expect for a venue whose main mission involves dishing up the most banging beats, the ICY audio system has been dialled up to 11, ensuring the base stays up in your face, right into the early hours.

Making a night of it

Open from Tuesday to Saturday, ICY Dubai dabbles in all main club tune genres; from deep and tech house nights to a Bollywood “Desi” night with line-up of the biggest names in Indian and Pakistani music. There’s a night dedicated to the sounds of Afrobeats and Amapiano, and a hall of fame list of local and international DJs playing the latest and greatest tracks in HipHop, RnB and EDM, ensuring the club covers all rhythmic bases.

All the ladies in the club put your hands up

And rounding out the outstanding reasons to dice with ICY – the incredible deals for ladies, available every night the club is open (Tue to Sat). To start with, there’s free entry for ladies up until midnight, and free select beverages until 1am. Meaning nights at ICY, are way more spICY than they are prICY.

Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tue to Sat, 10pm to 4am, minimum spend applies to able reservations. ICY

Images: Provided