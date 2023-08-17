Sponsored: Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle and business destination unveils a summer like no other…

Summer in the capital just got way more exciting, with Abu Dhabi’s own Al Maryah Island launching a host of offers and activities to quench your thirst in more ways than you can imagine.

With thrilling, world-class amenities and exceptional hospitality, these summer attractions will cater to Abu Dhabi’s immensely diverse crowd, making Al Maryah Island your go-to destination this summer.

Shopping and family activities

Kick things off with well-deserved retail therapy, as attractive summer sales will have you lining up at globally renowned brands including Damas Jewellery, Elie Saab, Manolo Blahnik, Natuzzi Italia and Zara.

If your kids are going stir crazy indoors, get yourself down to The Galleria this summer. Between Friday August 11 and Sunday August 20, there will be on-stage appearances by Dora the Explorer, SpongeBob Squarepants, Shimmer and Shine, and Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol. Shows will take place three times a day and entry is free. Meet-and-greets are limited and offered on a first-come-first-served basis, so arrive early. To top it all off, kids can play at the Nickelodeon Rocks play zone open until Sunday August 27, with complimentary access if you spend Dhs200 or more at any store in The Galleria. Other things to do here include visiting the newly opened Game Over Escape Rooms, the National Geographic Ultimate Explorer and Zero Latency Virtual Reality. And if you need any more reasons to visit, it’s also home to the largest theatre in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, a 21-screen VOX Cinemas with IMAX, ideal for catching new releases like Barbie. Find out more at thegalleria.ae

Hospitality

The attractions are far from limited, as luxe options take on new meaning this summer. Residents are invited to indulge in unparalleled luxury at the Four Seasons Hotel, where flavoursome cuisines, lavish accommodations and enthralling experiences lead the way. If awe-inspiring art and astounding architecture are more your speed, step into a haven of impeccable hospitality and blissful rejuvenation at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Look out for the Sunset Wall, a stunning installation that takes you back in time through eras past, and one that is certain to inspire. Take your first steps towards luxury here: fourseasons.com/abudhabi, rosewoodhotels.com

Sports

Al Maryah Island also ensures you won’t miss a step towards your health and wellness goals. ACTIVE, the ultimate destination for active leisure sports enthusiasts, has you spoiled for choice with tennis and padel lessons, football, volleyball, basketball and netball available, and a refreshing 50 per cent discount available on outdoor courts and pitches. Your young ‘uns can also get in on the action, at a series of summer camps including City Football Schools, La Liga and Motion Sports Academy. Begin warming up at zsc.ae.

Wellness

For the wellness-inclined, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi rolls out its Executive Health Program, starting from Dhs12,500 for an all-inclusive health evaluation, so you can ensure it’s all systems go before you tackle the burgeoning calendar that awaits as the peak of summer draws to a close. For a better look, visit clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae

Abu Dhabi, we’re sure you agree Al Maryah is the place to be.

Images: Supplied