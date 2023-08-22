Sponsored: Get ready for deserts, dessert, and everything in between…

Fanatical foodies, it’s time to saddle up and embark on a magical journey through Rajasthan. Little Miss India, the beautiful restaurant at Fairmont The Palm, has reintroduced ‘Travels of Mohini’, a new limited edition menu of special dishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Miss India (@littlemissindiarestaurant)

Media: Instagram

The Michelin Guide selected restaurant, at the plush Fairmont The Palm, invites you to celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian culture and traditions with the mistress of the mansion herself, Mohini Singh. A fictional femme who’s all set to take you on a dune-tastic journey of India’s ‘Land of Kings’, Rajasthan, her ‘Travels of Mohini’ adventure will showcase the culture and history of an Indian state known for its distinct colours, flavour and fervour.

Culinary maestro, Arif Mohammad has cleverly captured the essence of Rajasthan’s gastronomic delights, weaving together tradition and innovation seamlessly. Those who have had the pleasure of tasting Rajasthani cuisine will have a chance to reminisce, as age-old traditional wonders arrive at the table with a modern-day reimagination of specialties that Rajasthan is famed for.

Signature dishes such as Laal Mans, a lamb curry with yoghurt and mathania chilies, Dundhar Murgh made with chicken and tangy raw mango, mint and saffron along with Dal Bati Churma and Jodhpuri Gatte with gram flour dumplings, fenugreek and yoghurt, feature. The menu ends on a golden yet sweet note with Ghever, a traditional Rajasthani dessert of saffron, mascarpone and almond, topped with luxurious 23 karat gold.

The flavour-fired menu launches on August 21, and is only available until September 30, so grab a plate, roll up your sleeves, and get ready to unleash your appetites, ladies and gents.

Little Miss India, Fairmont the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Thurs 6pm to 11pm, Fri to Sun 2pm to 11pm. Tel: (0) 4 457 3388, @littlemissindiarestaurant