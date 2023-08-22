The next piece in the St Regis Gardens puzzle is opening soon…

San Carlo operate some of the UK’s most popular Italian restaurants, and the famed hospitality brand have now set their sights on Dubai. For their first restaurant in the UAE, San Carlo are teaming up with UAE-based operators Sunset Hospitality to bring iconic Knightsbridge restaurant, Signor Sassi, to St Regis Gardens, the new dining destination on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall.

Set to open next month, reservations for Signor Sassi Dubai are now open. If you want to be one of the first to check it out, you can now book for dinner only from September 25. From October onwards, the celebrated Italian restaurant will welcome guests for all-day dining.

The venue aesthetic is quintessential Italian with touches of Dubai glamour, and is spread across an indoor and outdoor bar, a restaurant and a beautiful terrace. An ode to the luxurious villas that dot the waterfront of dazzling Lake Como, it’s a careful curation of colour and design.

Signor Sassi is as famed in London for its hearty portions of classic Italian cuisine as it is for its VIP clientele. Stars including Rihanna, Lionel Richie, Jackie Chan and Tom Jones have all been spotted enjoying a meal at the celebrated Italian restaurant, which has welcomed diners since 1984. So, we can’t wait to see who walks through the doors when the restaurant opens in Dubai.

On the menu, you’ll find delicate antipasti, traditional pasta, succulent meat dishes, and beautifully presented seafood. Among the must-try dishes, you’ll find the famous spaghetti lobster, braised beef short ribs and a burrata, rocket and truffle pizza.

Signor Sassi Dubai will add to the already-impressive dining division of Sunset Hospitality, whose existing restaurant portfolio already includes Mott 32, Sushisamba, Isola, Lola and L’Amo Bistro Del Mare.

When it opens, Signor Sassi will be in good company at St Regis Gardens, joining two Michelin starred Tresind Studio and newly opened Chez Wam, a product of Rikas Group. The rooftop spot will also welcome the arrival of Dani García’s acclaimed steakhouse, Leña later this year.

Signor Sassi Dubai, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, opening September2023. signorsassidubai.com

Images: Supplied