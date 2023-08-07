A wonderwall time awaits at these majestic oases, the next time you traverse the Abu Dhabi desert…

Telal Resort Al Ain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telal Resort Al Ain (@telalresortalain)

In addition to a plethora of dining and leisure activities to keep you busy, you can augment your oasis experience by taking a local heritage village walk. Set in the midst of an Arabian oasis on the outskirts of Al Ain, this boutique resort in the Remah desert comprises ten accommodations at Zaman Lawal Heritage Village. With a host of villa offerings to cater to the size and needs of your party, get ready to indulge in equal parts luxury and Emirati architecture. Only 30 minutes away lie the Green Mubazzarah hot springs, and under an hour away you can enjoy the views from Jebel Hafeet.

Telal Resort Al Ain, Remah Al Ain, Abu Dhabi. One-night stays begin at Dhs519. Tel: (0)3 702 0000, @telalresortalain

Qasr Al Sarab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anantara Qasr Al Sarab (@anantaraqasralsarab)

This gorgeous, super-luxurious Anantara oasis, also located on the outskirts of the emirate, stands tall amid dunes and dunes of desert. The Qasr Al Sarab ups the ante on your desert experience, rolling out experiences such as dining under the stars, camelback rides and hammam and desert rose rituals. If you pictures an oasis as a puddle of water and a single tree in the desert, get set to be wowed.

Qasr Al Sarab, Liwa Desert, Abu Dhabi. Prices for 1 night begin at Dhs1,250. Tel: (0)2 886 2088, @anantaraqasralsarab

Bab Al Noujoum Bateen Liwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa (@babalnojoum_liwa)

If you’re looking to truly live the desert life, this is your go-to. Forget about the stresses of urban life and enjoy an experience that combines remote dunes, sandy slopes, regal sands and scenic sunsets. Strikingly, you can experience all of these by way of foot, by air, by road, or wait for it, by camel. Private villas await you with sustainable luxury at your fingertips. This is your authentic desert luxury experience, and an oasis of memories awaits.

Bab Al Noujoum Bateen Liwa, Mzeer’ah, Liwa, Abu Dhabi. Prices for 1 night begin at Dhs520. Tel: (0) 2 894 8888, babalnoujoum.com