Rugrats, crustaceans and even regular people in the capital are invited to vote…

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi returns to the Etihad Arena on September 16, much to the delight of fans. This year’s edition, whose presenters will be announced in the weeks to come, will build on the success of 2019’s evening, which was emceed by pop superstar Jason DeRulo.

Once again, the (remote) control is in your hands, as fans are invited to vote beginning today, across 16 categories in film, television, music and sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nickelodeon Arabia (@nickelodeon.arabia)

Some notable nominees this year will include Elyanna for Favourite Artist, Wessam Q and Noor Stars for Favourite Content Creator, Aljoud Sisters and Saudi Reporters for Favourite Team and Life as Sara, Bessan Ismail, Ghaith Marwan and Ahmad Aburob for Favourite Influencer. Categories also include Favourite Gamer, Favourite Newcomer (Male and Female), Favourite Actress, Favourite International Content Creator, Favourite Character and Favourite Pet – which will include Nickelodeon stalwarts like Spongebob and Dora the Explorer.

Brought to you by Paramount and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the evening will be a fun-filled, family-friendly celebration of your favourite personalities, across a multitude of categories under the entertainment umbrella. If you’re unable to make your way to the Etihad Arena, the awards will also premiere on Nickelodeon MENA and Nickelodeon channels around the world.

We’re very excited to have the Nickelodeon universe back in Abu Dhabi, and we’re sure you are too. Remember, voting begins today, with winners being unveiled on September 16. You can vote on Instagram by hashtagging your favourite nominee, or by visiting kca.nickelodeonarabia.com

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. 3pm, September 16. Dhs69 (bronze), Dhs139 (silver), Dhs199 (gold), Dhs299 (platinum), Dhs399 (diamond)Dhs139. For more information, visit etihadarena.ae.