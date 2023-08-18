Time to paint the town green… again!

When it comes to shopping in Dubai, sure we are spoilt with a number of huge malls, but if you want something different, check out this indoor market in Dubai at The Greens.

The Not Just For Vegans market returns once again this month, taking up a spot inside bustling Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Green. It takes place this month on August 27 from 12pm to 6pm. You can find it in the lobby of the hotel.

The market is quite popular with residents and while it does cater to vegans, those curious about the plant-based lifestyle are also welcomed.

What can you find at the vegan market?

Not Just For Vegans returns with stalls selling ethical products, including everything from clothes to homeware, skincare and food.

Some of the vendors you will see at the market include Ta Ha Po – serving up plant-based nut milk; PXB – a plant-based studio that will be previewing its desserts; Thyme Bistro – a French vegan confectionary; Camps Kitchen which makes handmade sauces; Glamucci – which creates handmade accessories and jewellery; Pamukme which offers handmade cotton products; KSR Apothecary – a natural cruelty-free skincare line; and Brooklyn Creamery – a vendor selling plant-based ice creams.

Can’t find time to visit the market this month? Don’t worry, the market returns every month, so you do have options to check it out.

Want to continue on your vegan journey? Head to Social Company and LAH LAH where a number of vegan dishes are available on the menu. There’s ginger miso tofu soup, vegan rolls and dumplings, a vegan burger, papaya chia pudding, braised eggplant tofu and more.

To stay up to date with the latest information and offerings, visit @notjustforvegans

Level 4, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, The Onyx Tower 3, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhousethegreens @notjustforvegans

Images: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens