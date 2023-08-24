Sponsored: Glampers, we come bearing exciting news…

Outdoor junkies and wilderness enthusiasts, get set to free fall into a host of exciting, unmissable offers at Ras Al Khaimah’s Longbeach Campground. Whichever day of the week you choose to set up shop under the stars, you can now enjoy supremely exciting early bird offers that will give you the added motivation you’ve been seeking.

Unmissable deals are ready for the taking here. For those of you that are able to load up and head out to the UAE’s own adventure emirate on weekdays, you will be greeted with a generous 50 per cent off. Too much on your hands until the weekend? Fully understandable. They’ve still got you covered with a truly terrific 35 per cent off on Fridays, and an extraordinary 25 per cent off on Saturdays. All so you can welcome the weekend with incomparable luxury and relaxation, while enjoying the best of outdoor adventure.

The offers don’t end there. You can book your stay for any day throughout the season and indulge in astonishing discounts on all tent categories. Some exciting options include the authentic deluxe tent, authentic family tent, safari suite tent, the sunset terrace suite and the ‘infamous’ panoramic dome tent.

That’s still not all, we have more good news. Your next magical glamping adventure could be mere weeks away, with Longbeach Campground ready to welcome glampers from September 15.

A pioneer on the local outdoor scene, Longbeach Campground ups the ante on your traditional camping experience, binding a much-loved outdoor activity with luxurious amenities and engaging activities. Your glamping experience with them will take place along a 300 metre stretch of beach, and is perfect for staycations, families, getaways, and groups of friends seeking outdoor thrills. Packages also include access to the beach, pool, outdoor spa, water sports, a floating theatre, and much more. We know where we’re going after work.

For more information, visit bmhotelsresorts.com/longbeach-campground or @longbeachcampground

Images: Supplied