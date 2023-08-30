Sponsored: Beat the heat at a cool address…

We’re nearly at the end of August, and that means little ones are back at school, but most importantly, summer is nearly at its end. To help you get through the last few weeks of humid climates, pack those bags and make a grand escape at Address Hotels and Resorts.

The luxury hotel brand is offering a cool 30 per cent discount for their rooms across the UAE. The deal runs until Wednesday, September 6. But this doesn’t mean you have to stay at the hotel before this date. You will be able to book ahead until Saturday, September 30 – so you don’t have to rush to enjoy your stay.

You will be able to snap up a room through the website or via the U by Emaar App. U by Emaar users will receive discounts based on their tiers: Black tier members will receive 20 per cent off, silver tiers 5 per cent plus 20 per cent, gold tiers and platinum tier members will receive 10 per cent plus 20 cent.

What’s more, you will be able to combine the discounted price with the existing summer room rate prices. In other words, more savings.

And don’t forget, the kids go free summer offer is also still around in the UAE, which means even further discounts. This deal is valid until the end of September 30, so you can make use of it during your stay with the summer stay offer.

The summer staycation offer is available across Address Hotels and Resorts in the UAE. Want to travel outside of the UAE for a quick getaway? The deal is also available across the luxury hotel in Bahrain, KSA, Egypt and Turkey.

For more information or to get those bookings in, visit addresshotels.com

Images: Supplied by Address Hotels and Resorts