One of Dubai’s (many) record-breaking structures, Dubai Creek Tower, is currently being redesigned, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Located in Dubai Creek Harbour, near Ras Al Khor National Wildlife Sanctuary, Dubai Creek Tower was set to be a new landmark architectural marvel with a 360-degree viewing deck inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, a viewing deck with a café, as well as a central plaza featuring shops, a museum, and an indoor auditorium.

At a (minimum) height of 1,300 metres, the observation tower would have been taller than the Burj Khalifa. We’re unsure whether that will still be the case with the new design.

Although the reason behind the redesign of the mega project is unclear, Emaar is expecting to reveal the new concept by April 2024 at the latest.

Dubai Creek Tower was designed by Spanish-Swiss architect Santiago Calatrava, the same architect who designed the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum marked the ground-breaking of the tower back in October 2016, which was initially set to be completed by 2021.

The construction of the tower has been on hold since 2020. Three years later, Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, tells WAM that they hope to start construction within a year from now, by August 2024.

While we don’t know what the new tower has in store, we’re sure it will make a wow-worthy impression on the city’s skyline. Stay tuned to What’s On for updates.

Images: Dubai Media Office Twitter