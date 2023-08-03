The best Saturday ladies' nights in Dubai

Make the most of the weekend…

While Saturdays are now synonymous with brunch, thanks to the new working week, there are still great ladies’ nights deals in Dubai.

So whether you get excited by the words unlimited or free-flowing, here are the best Saturday ladies night deals in Dubai.

ICY Dubai

What’s the deal: Bring your dancing tunes and best vibes to ICY Dubai, the new nightclub at Fairmont Dubai. Head down as doors open at 10pm, and ladies are treated to three-hours of free-flowing selected drinks until 1am. It’s available every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

ICY Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 10pm to 4am, Thurs to Sat. Tel: (0)56 409 3333, icydubai.com

The Stables

What’s the deal: One of Dubai’s original British pubs, The Stables on Sheikh Zayed Road invites ladies to enjoy a trio of ladies’ nights on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday – and you won’t need to spend a dirham. Each night from 6pm ladies get four free drinks.

The Stables, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Center Area, Mon, Weds and Sat, 6pm onwards. Tel: (0)54 417 7028. @thestablesdubai