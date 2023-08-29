The Deliveroo UAE Restaurant Awards 2023 shortlist has been announced
Did your favourite kitchen make the cut..?
This is it, the moment Dubai’s aldesko diners and delivery order devotees have been waiting for – the full and unabridged shortlist of restaurants selected for the final of the 2023 edition of the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards in the UAE, has been announced.
Chosen by you, the taste-making public, the candidates and their mealtime manifestos have been whittled down to a handful of hopefuls through a total of more than 200,000 votes, cast across the UAE.
By order of the people
Each category now holds three finalists, all of whom can truly claim to be real restaurants of the people. The next round of voting begins today (August 29, 2023), and you’ll have until September 15 to register your pick for which eateries you think represent the finest in their class.
You can cast votes across 21 core categories (such as Best Burger, Best Homegrown, Best Vegan), but one award is reserved for appointment by some real heroes, Deliveroo’s meal-supplying army in teal, the Riders.
And then there is the coveted, Grand Prix-tier, Restaurant of the Year award, decided by a panel of experts and culinary connoisseurs. The crack unit of UAE-based gastronauts is an experienced and, dare we say, fiendishly attractive (yes, one of the members is from What’s On) collective handpicked for their proficiency in the art of snack consumption and ordering out.
Last year’s winner, Pickl is once again in the mix for the big prize but faces some feisty local and international competition.
The final countdown
October 12 is the important date for what will be only the second-ever grand final of the Deliveroo UAE Restaurant Awards, honouring the democratically selected cream of the UAE’s dining-to-go community.
Meet the judges
Deliveroo’s panellists for the Restaurant of the Year category include:
- Anis Harb – General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East
- Farah Sawaf – Founder of Soul Communications. With an innate understanding of the UAE’s dynamic F&B landscape, Farah used her passion for food to orchestrate Soul’s birth from her very own kitchen in 2010. Having worked with some of the most renowned restaurateurs in the world she navigates entrepreneurs, chefs, suppliers and ingredients with unparalleled finesse; making her and her insight into all things food an absolute must-have for the Restaurants Awards judging panel.
- Miles Buckeridge – Deputy Editor at What’s On. Miles’ passion for experiencing the world through food means he comes to the panel with a journeyed palate and ample experience. At What’s On, his days are spent trying, evaluating, and describing the latest evolutions of the city’s ever-changing cuisine scene; making him a perfect fit for the panel.
- Courtney Brandt – An author, journalist, and freelance content creator living in Dubai for nearly 20 years. Courtney is the founder of A to Zaatar, and has been published in multiple local and international publications. Her work with some of UAE’s most exciting restaurants, conferences and projects led to a spot for her on the panel for this year’s Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards.
The shortlist
Without further ado, your finalists are…
Best Burger
Five Guys, Pickl, Shake Shack
Best Asian
Chin Chin, Din Tai Fung, PF Chang’s
Best Pizza
Papa Johns, Pitfire, Pizza Hut
Best Middle Eastern
Allo Beirut, Al Safadi, Barbar
Best Fried Chicken
Pickl, KFC, Jollibee
Best Homegrown Dubai
Pickl, Taqado, Salt
Best Homegrown Abu Dhabi
Al Farah, Gino’s Deli, Mosaic
Best Dessert
Baskin Robbins, Les Galussetes, Magnolia Bakery
Best Italian
Eataly, Oregano, Pasta della Nonna
Best Plant-Based/ Vegan
Dip Dash, Acai & Co, Projeto Acai
Best Editions Restaurant
Five Guys, Go! Greek, Gallus Chicken Rotisserie
Most-Loved Chain
McDonald’s, Starbucks, Zaatar w Zeit
Best Newcomer
Wise Guys, Joe & the Juice, Domino’s
Best Coffee
Costa, % Arabica, Starbucks
Best Fine Dining
LPM, Nusr-Et, Il Borro
Best Healthy Restaurant
Krave, Salata, Joe & the Juice
Best Family Restaurant
Couqley, Nando’s, Paul Bakery & restaurant
Best Value Eats
Allo Beirut, Subway, Operation Falafel
Best Japanese
Reif Kushiyaki, SushiArt, SushiDo
Best Poke
Poke & Co, Poke Poke, CALI-POKE
Best Indian
Gazebo, Asha’s , Biryani Pot
Best Restaurant (voted by riders)
McDonald’s, Five Guys, Pickl
Restaurant of The Year (voted by panel)
Al Safadi, Pizza Di Rocco, Saddle, Pickl, Five Guys
Talking about the shortlist, Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East said, “During the first round of voting for the second edition of Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards in the UAE, we witnessed a record-breaking number of votes cast by the public.”
“Undoubtedly, food possesses a remarkable ability to unite people, and we thank our devoted customers for their support in voting for their local favourites. As the door to the second round of voting opens, we encourage the public to cast their final votes to ensure their favourites emerge victorious and get the recognition they deserve in our thriving F&B industry!”
Make your vote count, select your favourites now on the uae.deliveroorestaurantawards.com website. And, may the odds be ever for your flavour…
Images: Provided/What’s On Archive