If you’ve been loving the offers during this edition of Dubai Summer Surprises, we’ve got good news for you – there’s plenty yet to experience. Coming up, you’ll get to dine at some of Dubai’s top restaurants for a great price, win scholarships and hotel stays, and much more.

Here are four offers you don’t want to miss this month during DSS

Summer Restaurant Week

When: August 18 to 27

If there is a popular restaurant in Dubai you want to try, this is the best time to get your booking in. Over Summer Restaurant Week, 60 restaurants around the city are offering up set menus that won’t break the bank. How pocket-friendly? Well, a two-course lunch will cost you Dhs95 while a three-course dinner starts from Dhs150. For little ones, there’s a kids menu at some restaurants for just Dhs35. The cuisines span European, Asian, Mediterranean, Arabic, International and British. Some of the top restaurants include Folly, Carnival by Tresind, Couqley, 11 Woodfire, Alici, Teible, 21 grams, Mitts & Trays, and more.

Modesh Scholarship

When: August 17 to 31

As part of the DSS Back to School offers, Nakheel Malls are offering the chance for 15 winners to win scholarships worth a whopping Dhs20,000 each. To win the Modesh Scholarship, all you have to do is spend Dhs200 at Ibn Battuta Mall, Circle Mall and Pavilions at International City, Discovery Garden, Al Furjan, Al Furjan West, Jumeirah Island, Jumeirah Park and Jumeirah Park East and share your receipts at the Customer Service desk to get your entry into the raffle draw.

DSS Smart Surprises Weekend

When: August 18 to 20

In need of some smart devices? Spend Dhs 1,000+ at a Jumbo store in Dubai this weekend to be among 18 winners to take home smart devices such as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, iRobot Roomba, Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV, Lenovo Smart Paper, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm and Dyson Smart Purifiers. Winners also get to enjoy a staycation at a five-star hotel as part of the deal.

Kids Go Free and UAE Resident offers

When: Until August 31

Dubai is the best place to be over the summer for its great offers and deals. For families with little ones, there are 80 hotels and 10 attractions where kids go free. Some of the top spots include Atlantis The Palm, Address Hotels, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, while top attractions include At The Top, Dubai Balloon, Expo City Dubai, and more. Besides this, UAE residents also have some amazing hotel discounts to avail over Dubai Summer Surprises. Snap up huge discounts on hotels such as Palace Downtown, Address Fountain Views, Voco Dubai The Palm, Intercontinental Dubai Festival City, and more.

