Featuring some of our favourite homegrown brands…

The first rule of home film club: there are no rules. Once you’ve got the film sorted, here are 10 ways to upgrade your at-home movie night…

Fix Dessert Chocolatier

No movie night is complete without tons of sweets treats. Made in Dubai, Fix Dessert Chocolatier has the most creative chocolate flavours such as Can’t Get Khafeh It and You Karak Me Up to satisfy your cravings. The homegrown, female-owned brand currently sells via Instagram from Dhs45 to Dhs65 per bar.

@fixdessertchocolatier

Backyard Cinema Project

For special occasions, Backyard Cinema Project is a great way to take your movie night outside for a magical experience under the stars. The Dubai-based company has all your movie night needs sorted and will even do the set-up, from a giant screen to popcorn, beanbags, and even a red carpet.

@backyardcinemaproject

Beach Bureau pyjamas

A successful binge-watching session is incomplete without a cosy pair of pyjamas. PSA: Don’t trust anyone who can chill in a pair of jeans. Homegrown online business The Beach Bureau recently launched a collection of incredibly chic printed pyjama sets so you can make a statement in sleepwear.

@beachbureaudxb

Bokakenia card game

For a little post-film fun, why not test your movie skills with some charades or, better yet, check out Bokakenia. This thought-provoking card game is made up of 30 intriguing questions to spark fun and engaging conversation and get to know each other better.

@bokakenia

Garrett gourmet popcorn

Pass the popcorn…Whether you like it sweet, salty, or a mix of the two, Garrett’s is the perfect shout for when microwave popcorn just won’t cut it. Their flavours include everything from caramel crisp to brownie and even white chocolate-covered pistachio flavour. And the best news? You can get it delivered to your doorstep.

@garrettpopcornuae

The Happy Tribe slippers

Now you’ve got your chic pair of pyjamas, you need an equally cool pair of slippers to complete the loungewear look. The Happy Tribe’s ultra-soft slipper collection is oozing with personality and colour, from yellow smileys to pink hearts. And they’re as comfortable as they are stylish.

@thehappytribe.ae

Glimm candle

An enticing scent is the perfect accompaniment to a relaxing night in. Set the mood with Glimm, a Dubai-based women-owned candle brand. From the oudy Pearl of the Orient scent to the sweet and fruity Tahiti, there’s a candle to suit every taste and a beautiful way to elevate your space.

@glimmdxb

Cheese OnBoard cheese platter

To take your summer night-in to the next level, you can’t go wrong with a classic charcuterie board. But what makes a good cheese board? Well to begin with there needs to be something for everyone: hard cheese, soft cheese, spicy and plain cured meats, then you need to consider crackers, nuts, and condiments. Luckily, the Cheese OnBoard spread comes with all the above, all you need to do is simply choose your size and wait for your box to arrive.

@cheeseonboarddubai

Instax Mini 12 camera

Instantly capture unforgettable moments with the Instax Mini 12 camera. I don’t know if it’s old-school nostalgia but nothing compares to waiting for a real printed photo to develop in front of your eyes. With a selfie mirror and automatic flash, it works even in dark backgrounds and the photos develop in just 90 seconds. A girls’ night-in staple.

@fujifilminstaxme

Samsung The Freestyle LED projector

Don’t settle for just the TV, recreate the proper cinema experience with a wall projector. To help you cut through all the techy jargon, we’ve found our favourite: the Samsung Freestyle LED projector gets our vote for its high-quality picture, sharpness, versatility, and sleek design.

amazon.ae

Images: Provided/Social