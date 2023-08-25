Sponsored: Your next staycation, sorted…

For those who want a change of scenery away from the city, make your way to Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Ras al Khaimah for a weekend of relaxation, without breaking the bank.

The beachfront hotel has unveiled a new dine-and-stay package called the CLAWcation, which includes an overnight stay for two including breakfast, as well as dinner and drinks at CLAW BBQ RAK, and a further 20 per cent off on A La Carte food and drinks at CLAW BBQ.

After checking in to your sea or island view room, get glammed up and head to dinner at CLAW BBQ with an all-American spread paired with fun games, live sports, and toe-tapping tunes.

The American BBQ diner and seafood restaurant is renowned for its great vibe, American comfort dishes, and endless fun from arcade games to trying your luck on their Mechanical Bull. Get ready to eat, sing, and dance all night long.

For the CLAWcation, guests can choose between a 1kg Tomahawk steak or a Surf and Turf platter which comes with a rack of ribs or 500 grams of prime steak and a whole lobster. The main course is served with three sides, sauces, and a bottle of wine/bubbles or cocktails.

Tuck into a hearty breakfast the next morning followed by a late check-out, so you can enjoy an extra long Ras Al Khaimah getaway and make the most of the hotel facilities including a spa, private sandy beach, sun-kissed infinity pool, water sports, and a variety of beach facilities for adults and kids.

How to book

The stay and dine packages start from Dhs849 on weekdays and Dhs949 on weekends.

To make a reservation contact 07 209 0090 or email reservations_1.hamptonmarjan@hilton.com.

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. Stay and dine package from Dhs849 per couple. Tel: (0)7 209 0000, hilton.com

Images: Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island