DIFC is a fabulous spot for power business lunches and gourmet fine-dining dinners. But from next month, you’ll also have another reason to check out this foodie hotspot, as refined Italian restaurant Roberto’s is launching a new afternoon tea.

Starting Monday, September 4 Roberto’s invites you to gather your besties and embark on a flavour flight through this afternoon staple that’s sure to delight.

Highlights of a high tea

Redefining indulgence, the restaurant’s new Roberto’s Social presents guests with a three-course menu of dainty delights.

To start, open your tastebuds with tuna tartare atop nori seaweed chips, or a crispy bun topped with sour cream and caviar.

Taking a twist on a loved Italian dish, the cannolo con parmigiana that follows is a deep-fried parmigiana roll. The blend of textures and flavours is brought to life through this moreish stuffed agnolotti with ricotta cheese and spinach in a truffle sauce.

Here at What’s On we do love a good pizzetta, and Roberto’s delivers with the burrata and shrimp pizzetta that is garnished with pistachios.

No afternoon is complete without dessert. At Roberto’s Social, that means indulging in their signature velvety pistachio gelato served with a hearty drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

The Roberto’s Social is available from 3pm to 6pm every day as of September 4 and is priced at Dhs250 per person. The afternoon tea is available for a minimum booking of two people.

Roberto’s, Gate Village 1, DIFC, daily from 3pm to 6pm, Dhs250 per person with minimum of two guests. Tel: (0)4 386 0066 robertosdubai.com @robertosdubai

Images: Provided