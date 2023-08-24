What they want, what they want…

This weekend is a pretty big one. While there aren’t too many performances taking place across the city, the ones that are, are massive. This weekend we welcome a massive name in the rap scene as well as some pretty incredible throwback artists that will have you ready and prepped for the back-to-school season. Dubai has got some pretty great parties taking place this weekend.

Here are all the parties you won’t want to miss in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, August 25

S Club party

This weekend, before we get ready for the back-to-school rush we’re throwing it back with S Club and Dane Bower. Taking place at the Media One, P7 Arena, you’ll be able to listen to Bradley, alongside Brit R&B icon and era-contemporary Dane ‘wanna get freaky with you’ Bowers (Another Level); superstar DJ, Danny T and locally based selecta-in-chiefs Joe Lang, Andy Swift and Darryl Rees.

P7Arena, Media One, Media City, Fri Aug 25, Dhs100. @bemorethanevents

Saturday, August 26

Russ

He’s an American rapper that you may know from his recent escapades on TikTok. But make no mistake, Russ was a genius in the rap game long before TikTok. You may know him for his hits including 3:15, Handsomer, and some older tracks such as Pull The Trigger and Ride Slow. He will be taking on Black at Soho Garden in Meydan and will be supported by Mr Levier.

Black, Soho Garden, Meydan Grandstand. Tel: (0)52 388 8849 @sohogardendxb

Sunday, August 27

B Young <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jumanji and 079ME rapper, B Young will be heading up Blu Dubai this weekend at their signature +44 night. Get ready for the British rapper who has worked alongside the likes of Aitch, Tion Wayne and Russ (see Saturday’s plans.) He will be supported by Devon Kosoko and Scottie B.

Club Blu, V Hotel, Habtoor City. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

