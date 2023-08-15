We’re all eager to know…

Here in the UAE, we have a number of public holidays which tend to fall in the latter half of the year. Coming up, we have Prophet Muhammad’s birthday in September 2023 but we’re all wondering: do we get a public holiday?

Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawi, which translates to ‘birthday of the prophet’, is observed on the 12th day of the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This is listed on September 29, 2023.

But, do we get a public holiday?

September 29 falls on Friday, which means it could mean another long three-day weekend at the end of September, for those that have a typical Saturday-Sunday off.

As usual though, we will have to wait for the official announcement from UAE officials regarding the public holiday announcement which is usually announced a week or so before the holiday.

Last year in 2022, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) did declare it a public holiday but the date fell on a Saturday, so those of us who usually enjoy a two-day weekend on Saturday and Sunday didn’t get an extra day off.

Other public holidays do we have to look forward to in 2023

Come December, we have another long weekend to look forward to at the start of the month. Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1, which is a Friday in 2023.

Immediately after this, UAE celebrates National Day which falls on December 2 and 3, which is a Saturday and Sunday. This means it could be a three-day weekend for the final long weekend of the year.

Post this, the next public holiday will be in 2024, but we don’t have to wait for long as we will start the New Year off with a public holiday on January 1. It falls on a Monday, which once again means we will enjoy a long three-day weekend.

Featured image: Getty Images