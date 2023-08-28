For the capital crawlers and good time trawlers…

Abu Dhabi has all the stuff for you. We know we say this every week, but we also deliver every week, so take our word for it when we tell you there is much to do by measure of fantastic fun in the city. Ride out the end of August with a bang because you absolutely can.

Here are 8 exciting things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, August 28

Fajita Fiesta at Amerigos

It’s a party and in Mexican style no less. Head over to Amerigos at Park Inn by Radisson Blu to sample a chef’s special selection platter at Dhs99 paired with lively background entertainment of an authentic Mexican mix. Perfect for post-work shenanigan with mates.

Amerigos Mexican Bar and Restaurant, Park Inn by Radisson Blu, Mondays, 5pm onwards, Dhs99, Tel: (0)2 656 2000. @amerigosyasisland

Movie night at The Matinee

The Matinee at Warner Bros World is the place to be if you fancy a little cinema experience during the week (post-work date scenes?) with daily screenings at the dive-in cinema. Catch flicks from the WB stable while you relax on the loungers and tuck into Mediterranean goodness. Find out more, and book here.

The Matinee, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island, daily, 7pm, Tel: (0)2 815 0000, thewbabudhabi.ae

Tuesday, August 29

Get moving with Crowne Plaza

If you find it within yourself to start a weekday with a workout, we’d just like to say that you’re a better person than we are. Crowne Plaza’s daily morning beach workouts on Cyan Beach are sure to get you energised and ready for the day. Over the weekdays, it’s Dhs135 and over the weekends it’s Dhs160. Book on 02 656 3000.

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Mon to Fri 8am to 9am at Dhs135, Sat to Sun 9am to 10am at Dhs160, Tel: (0)2 656 3000, @crowneplazayasisland

Chow down some Tex-Mex at Stars N Bars

Every Tuesday, from 6pm until late, you can tuck into Tex-Mex grub and beverages at Stars ‘N’ Bars. The best part? It’s 50 per cent off, which means you can eat more for less.

Stars ‘N’ Bars, Yas Marina, Yas Island, every Tuesday, 6pm till late, Tel: (0)2 565 0101, @starsnbarsad

Wednesday, August 30

Gaming to the maximum with Yas Gaming Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Mall (@yasmallad)



Abu Dhabi’s popular Yas Gaming Festival will be returning for its fourth edition this year, running from Wednesday, August 30 to September 12 at Yas Mall and hosted in partnership with Yas Island. Featuring game showcases, racing simulators, and retro and VR games, it’s a haven for all the gaming geeks out there.

Yas Gaming Festival, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Aug 30 to Sept 12. Tel: (800) 927 6255, @yasmallad

Dine family-style at Talea

This beautiful Michelin star Italian restaurant at the Emirates Palace under the direction of chef Antonio Guida celebrates family-style – or ‘cucina di famiglia’ – cooking. With simple dishes that constitute rich flavours, Talea also plays on a sleek contemporary design for its interiors with vibrant colours and upscale dining that together exude the warmth of Italian hospitality.

Talea by Antonia Guida, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Mon closed, Tues to Sun 12.30pm to 3pm, 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)2 208 0000. @taleauae

Thursday, August 31

Witness a rare celestial event

The stars are aligning this week. Or something along those lines. The once in a blue moon (quite literally…) sighting of a blue moon happens once in 20 years, so it is indeed blood-in-your-steak kind of rare. The supermoon won’t be quite as blue-tinged as one would like, but it will be spectacular.

Find out more about how you can see it here.

Indulge in summer desserts from lands beyond yonder with Café Be.K

If there’s a dessert you need to try for the summer season, it’s this one. Shaved ice, called Kakigori in it’s native Japan, will be available to sample at just Dhs3 on this day in celebration of the outlet’s third anniversary. Choose from an array of their famous options like strawberry cheesecake, mango and sticky Rice, coconut and more.

Café Be.K, Deerfields Mall, Al Shahama, Aug 31, Tel: (o)2 575 4418, @cafebe.k

Images: Getty Images and supplied