You can now update your UAE visa and Emirates ID details online
A quick way to get the job done…
Need to make a change to your visa which will reflect in your Emirates ID? You will now be able to update all the details online.
The update was announced by the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (UAEICP) in a move to enhance customers’ experience.
According to Gulf News, any changes made to residency information will trigger a request for a new Emirates ID card replacement.
This applies to a change in name, occupation or employer, an update in passport details and even a change in nationality. Residents will be able to make the changes via the official website here or via the smart application. All you need is your UAE Pass log-in details.
You can also visit a customer happiness centre or an approved typing centre to get your new Emirates ID.
Here’s how you go about the process
Before you start ensure you have the following: a coloured passport photograph, a clear passport copy, a copy of your current Emirates ID (front and back) and a signed letter from your sponsor concerning the amendment.
Once all the necessary documents are in order, log into the website using your UAE Pass and select ‘Update Personal Information’ next to Profile. Once the changes are done, you will be taken to the payment page to complete the process.
It will cost you Dhs200 which includes the cost of the smart service fee, application processing and federal authority fees.
Ensure all your details are correct and all the documents uploaded else your application will be rejected within 30 days, and you will only receive back a partial refund.
The authorities have stated the regulations could change, so ensure you stay up to date with the latest information and process.
Images: Getty Images