A quick way to get the job done…

Need to make a change to your visa which will reflect in your Emirates ID? You will now be able to update all the details online.

The update was announced by the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (UAEICP) in a move to enhance customers’ experience.

According to Gulf News, any changes made to residency information will trigger a request for a new Emirates ID card replacement.

This applies to a change in name, occupation or employer, an update in passport details and even a change in nationality. Residents will be able to make the changes via the official website here or via the smart application. All you need is your UAE Pass log-in details.

You can also visit a customer happiness centre or an approved typing centre to get your new Emirates ID.