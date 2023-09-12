End the month in style…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like the reopening of the beloved Miracle Garden, live performances, pool parties, unique foodie experiences, free fitness classes, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 epic things to do in Dubai this long weekend:

Friday, September 29

Take a hike

Lace up those walking boots, it’s hiking season. During the summer, a new 10km hiking trail opened to the public in Dubai’s stunning Mushrif National Park. Craving some adventure? The free-to-use trail is open year-round and, with multiple tracks, is suitable for everyone from beginners to seasoned hikers.

Experience this unique four-hands dinner at Myocum

This Friday, two incredible Dubai-based chefs will collaborate for a rare four-hands dinner at Dar Wasl’s quaint café, Myocum. For one night only, chef Sahar and chef Junior will showcase a four-course dinner from 8pm onwards. To book, contact Myocum via Instagram or call (0)54 530 5905.

Dar Wasl Mall, Wasl Rd, Dubai, open Mon to Sun, 7am to 10pm, Tel: (0)54 530 5905, myocum_dubai

Party with DJ Robin Schulz

The Penthouse at FIVE Palm Jumeirah is a firm favourite for a top night out, with its regular rotation of epic events, live DJs, and incredible skyline vistas. This weekend, Robin Shulz will be back and headlining on Friday from 11pm. You’ll know Robin Schulz for his tracks such as Waves, Sugar and Miss You. Known for his tropical house vibes, he can count David Guetta and Justin Bieber among his former collaborators. Entry is free for ladies and Dhs300 for men inclusive of three drinks.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Friday, September 29, from 11pm. Tel: (052) 900 4868, thepenthouse.co/dubai

Celebrate the mid-autumn festival with Hutong

In the mood for delicious Chinese food? Head to DIFC’s fine-dining Chinese restaurant Hutong for their mid-autumn (moon festival) celebration. Taking place from September 25 to September 30, guests can tuck into an exclusive menu that includes crispy chayote, spring golden king crab, mapo tofu, and of course, moon cakes.

Hutong, Gate Village, DIFC. Tel: (0)4 220 0868 @hutongdubai

Saturday, September 30

Indulge in an ultra-luxe breakfast buffet at Atlantis The Royal

Inspired by a bustling food market, Atlantis The Royal’s all-day diner Gastronomy is now open to the public, for breakfast and dinner. For Dhs235 per person guests can indulge in 15 different types of croissants, full English breakfast, gourmet cheeses, sweet treats, Arabic mezze, Indian favourites, dim sum, and more. And that’s not all, on top of freshly brewed coffee and juices, guests can enjoy free-flowing beverages at the All-American station, including mimosas, bellinis, rossini, and bloody marys. Come hungry, this is sure to be a breakfast to remember.

Gastronomy, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Daily 7am to 12pm. Dhs235 per person inclusive of house beverages and Dhs117.50 for children aged 4 to 12 years old. Tel: (0)4 426 3000, atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal

Splash out at this epic pool party

If you’re looking for a luxe poolside spot to while away the weekend, look no further than La Piscina by Palazzo Versace. The adult-only pool is ending the month in style with its cosmic-themed pool party this Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm. Located at the Palazzo Versace, this outer-space-themed extravaganza will feature live DJ sets, dancers, space-themed cocktails, decor, and more. Packages are priced at Dhs150 for ladies and Dh300 for men inclusive of three hours of unlimited drinks.

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace Hotel. Saturday, September 30, 1pm to 3pm. Dhs150 for ladies and Dh300 for men. palazzoversace.ae

Don’t miss this sandwich pop-up

Who doesn’t love a good sarnie? Founded by foodie influencer Harry Heal (@thehealchef) and Karim Atassi, Harry’s famous sandwiches are popping up in Dubai for the second time this weekend. The next pop-up is taking place from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday, at Azul Bar and Lounge, Downtown Dubai. Make sure to keep your eye out on their socials for the address and be quick…once they’re gone, they’re gone. Foodies can choose from two Italian-inspired sandwiches, themed cocktails, and the non-negotiable homemade tiramasu.

Harry’s Damn Good Sandwiches, Azul, Downtown Dubai. Next pop-up Saturday, September 30, 12pm to 4pm. DM to book @harrys.dxb

Take part in the women’s run at Expo City

Ladies, lace up: There’s a women’s running challenge taking place at Expo City this Saturday from 6am to 9am. Choose to run either 2.5km, 5km, or 10km with tickets priced from Dhs125 to Dhs155. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned runner, anyone over the age of 12 years old can take part.

Expo City Dubai, Saturday, September 30, 6am. hopasports.com

Sunday, October 1

Stretch it out with a free yoga class

Add some zen to your weekend with a one-hour rooftop yoga session…Dubai Marina’s popular family-friendly Italian eatery, Osterio Mario, is welcoming the new season with the launch of weekly yoga classes. To celebrate the launch this Sunday, guests can take part in the 9am session for free, which will be priced at Dhs150 per week inclusive of breakfast and drink. Do note that guests are required to bring their own mat and the first free class does not include breakfast.

Osterio Mario, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Yoga every Sunday 9am. Free first session on Sunday, October 1. Tel:(0)58 562 5251. widget.servmeco.com

Catch up over coffee and live music

Just as we thought it wouldn’t be possible for Nightjar to get any cooler, the coffee haunt is kicking off the new season with a special lineup of DJs with the launch of Beans and Beats. The weekly DJ sets will take place at the Alserkal branch on Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 4pm and City Walk on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 5pm. Go for the coffee (and killer sandwiches) and stay for the vibes.

Nightjar Coffee Roasters, Unit G62 Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, open 10am to 9pm daily. Tel: (04) 330 6635. nightjar.coffee

Take a stroll around Dubai Miracle Garden

After closing its doors for summer in June, Dubai Miracle Garden is set to reopen this Sunday. Dubai Miracle Gardens is the world’s largest display of flora and fauna, with the 72,000 square meter destination home to over 50 million flowers in 120 varieties. Tickets are now priced at Dhs95 per person, Dhs80 for children aged three to 12 years old, and children under three years enter for free.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand, Opens October 1. Dhs95 for adults, Dhs80 for children under 12. children under 3 are free. Tel: (04) 422 8902. dubaimiraclegarden.com

Say prost to Oktoberfest

Can’t head to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest? Fear not, as there are plenty of places in Dubai gearing up for a Bavarian party like no other. Get your drindls and lederhosn ready and head to Ernst Biergarten at 25hours Hotel One Central for specially-brewed beers, live bands, pretzels, live cooking stations, and more every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5pm til late, and Sundays from 12pm.

Ernst Biergarten and Wirtshaus, 25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai, Sept 14 to Oct 15, Tel: (0)4 210 2511. @ernstdubai

