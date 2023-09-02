Sponsored: Great for those seeking relaxation or a spot of adventure…

The busy season is officially here, and if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of it all, pack those bags and drive on over to Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort Fujairah.

You will swap the glittering city skyline for natural beauty with sweeping views of the Hajar mountains and the glittering Arabian Sea.

Your stay in the popular coastal getaway spot combines dining experiences, a range of leisure activities that will get your adrenaline pumping and a deluxe room where you can get some much-needed shut-eye. The resort is perfect for the whole family, so you all can enjoy a break.

Here are two packages to look into.

Half board package

Book to receive a guaranteed ocean view room where you can soak in the sea breeze and tranquil sounds of nature while enjoying the stunning views.

You will be kept well-fed at Views Restaurant where a vast spread awaits. The package includes both breakfast and dinner.

All-Inclusive Package

Want to go all out? Opt for the all-inclusive package where you will get all your meals for the day – breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Your indulgent treat can be enjoyed at Views Restaurant, where you can also enjoy selected beverages and unlimited soft drinks during your stay.

For a splash of fun, toss on those bathing suits and dive into the stunning outdoor pool for endless fun. There are also a number of activities set against the backdrop of the majestic Hajar Mountains.

Want to heal those muscles? The Spa Al Aqah is the place to be where you can opt for a few hours of relaxation.

Can’t wait to stay? Snap up the stay by using the promotional code D60 when you book your staycation. Visit marriott.com or call the team on (0)9 244 9000.

Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Dibba Road, Fujairah, Tel:(0)9 244 9000, marriott.com