The capital is set to shift gears very soon…

With a last quarter packed to the gills with exciting entertainment and events in the capital, here are a few ideas that will help you say farewell to the summer blahs and dust off your champion mindset.

Go, kart

One of the world’s most celebrated racetracks, the Yas Marina circuit is typically known as the home of the Formula One season’s closer. You, however, need not be confined to trackside. Get a taste of the asphalt that has some of the biggest names in global motorsport vying for top spot, when you get behind the wheel of a zippy kart at Kartzone.

Yas Kartzone, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, 5pm to 11:30 pm daily, from Dhs55. Tel: 800 927, @ymcoffcial

Calling all putters, drivers and co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Ghazal (@alghazalgolfclub_abudhabi)

Sand trap, did you say? More like sand everywhere. Enjoy brown, grainy fairways at Al Ghazal Golf Club, who stay a step ahead in offering options that few other golfing facilities offer. With a championship length Par 71 comprising challenging Par 3s, 4s and 5s, this is a must try the next time you’re in the capital with your clubs riding shotgun. We know we’re ‘putting’ this on our calendar.

Al Ghazal Golf Club, Airport Area, Abu Dhabi. 7am to 12am, daily, from Dhs140. Tel: (0)2 575 8040, alghazalgolfclub.ae

Take over the reins

Make like the great Mr. Eastwood and saddle up to experience a love for these majestic creatures that goes way back in Abu Dhabi. When we’re generally in the company of petrol heads and eco warriors switching to EVs, it might not be such a terrible idea to step out of your comfort zone.

Al Forsan Equestrian Centre and Academy, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Fri 8am to 11am and 4pm to 8pm, from Dhs105. Tel: (0)2 656 5642, alforsan.com

Get striking when you have a spare sec

We know you can’t get enough of good ol’ alley-time, so it should come as no surprise that we’re recommending you take aim and knock over ten pins. Drop by the capital’s biggest bowling facility at the Khalifa International Bowling Centre in Zayed Sports City, where a whopping 40 lanes await so you can test your skills and have a fun evening with friends and family.

Khalifa International Bowling Centre, Zayed Sports City, Airport Road, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 12am daily, from Dhs25. Tel: (0) 2 403 4200, zsc.ae

Get those steps in at Corniche Beach

We’ve talked engines, the Wild West and more, but a simple walk in comfortable temperatures is a great way to explore the capital. Lace up your trainers and head out to stop by all of those spots you regularly drive past. For lovers of the elements, it comes as a no-brainer that the Abu Dhabi Corniche is a must-visit spot, with an 8 kilometre stretch setting the backdrop for an area that has been the pride of the capital for as long as we can remember.

Corniche Beach, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, entry from Dhs.10. visitabudhabi.ae