The glorious long weekend is just four days away. While you wait for it to come around, plan out your weekdays with these great things to do in Abu Dhabi.

Here are 8 fantastic things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, September 25

Sample the exciting new menu at Jones the Grocer

The all-new menu offering at Jones the Grocer is a gastronomic journey around the world. For a workday breakfast, lunch or dinner, dig into sweet, savoury and everything-in-between from shakshouka to halloumi avocado tartine, crispy calamari, chicken parmigiana, prawn rosé rigatoni and more.

Jones the Grocer, across various locations, @jonesthegrocer

Celebrate Saudi National Day with the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Have friends or family in town from KSA this week? All Saudi nationals and residents visiting Abu Dhabi this week will receive a 50 per cent discount for themselves and up to three accompanying guests. To avail of this special offer, guests need to present their valid Saudi ID at the ticket desk. The discount is available until September 30, 2023. There are plenty of exhibitions to see at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, including Picturing the Cosmos exhibition, Letter of Light (above) and much more.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Tues to Thurs, 10am to 6.30pm, Friday to Sunday, 10am to 8.30pm, Tel: (600) 565 566, @louvreabudhabi

Tuesday, September 26

Enjoy a night with the gals at Malaga Lounge

Malaga Lounge, Jannah Burj Al Sarab is offering a cool deal for the ladies every Tuesday, from 7pm to 2am. Head over for some post-work shisha fun and get a complimentary shisha of a flavour of your choice with every meal at the Moroccan-inspired restaurant. Gorgeous rooftop views and girly fun.

Malaga Lounge, Jannah Burj Al Sarab, Abu Dhabi, Tuesdays, 7pm to 2am, minimum spend of Dhs79 on the menu, Tel: (0)2 201 6219, @malagaloungeae

Get a sugar rush for just Dhs5 with Denny’s

If sweet breakfast is your thing, Denny’s has just the thing for you. On this day, the first 2,000 lucky diners to register on the Denny’s ME website will get a voucher for indulgent Oreo pancakes for just Dhs5. It will be redeemable at any Denny’s branch until October 9, 2023. Registration opens at 10am.

Denny’s, across various branches, avail on Sept 26, @dennysdinerme

Wednesday, September 27

Get cultural at Uncertainty by Caleen Ladki

For a mid-week artistic refresh, head over to the Artbooth gallery space on the ground floor of Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, where Lebanese-origin artist Caleen Ladki’s solo exhibit Uncertainty will captivate you. It will be on view until October 18.

Artbooth, Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, ADNEC. Abu Dhabi, until Oct 18, @artboothuae

Celebrate International Coffee Day with tashas café

Decadence personified, the newly unveiled mocha and vanilla slice cake at tashas café is sure to satisfy all your sugar cravings. Inspired by the ever-so-classic tiramisu, it features layers of coffee-infused cheesecake and tiramisu cream with a coffee caramel sauce. All yours for Dhs56.

tashas café, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, daily, 8am to 12am, Dhs56, Tel: (0)2 445 0890, @tashascafeae

Thursday, September 28

Road trip your way to the weekend

A food truck park of sorts, Last Exit is one of those places you go to for a road trip that won’t kill the joy. There are many locations along the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway and they all feature meals on wheels of an impressive variety. The themed concept is open to the public round the clock, so you can indulge in some street food whenever your heart desires.

Last Exit, across various locations, @lastexitdubai

Tuck into a meaty meal at MouzMari

Reem Island’s steakhouse, MouzMari serves up an impressive selection of Emirati-inspired Argentinian dishes. On the menu, expect fusion specials that include a rack of lamb, the Muhammar paella and more.

MouzMari, Marina Bay 1, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs 2:00pm to 11:30pm, Fri 2pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 3pm to 12am. Tel: (0) 2 626 6344, @mouzmari

