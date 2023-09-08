Two days off is great, three is absolutely amazing. Enjoy in the capital with our cool roundup of things to do…

Friday, September 29

Welcome the long weekend with a splash at Saadiyat Beach Club

Saadiyat Beach Club is back for the new season, with its highly anticipated La Loca Pool Party on Friday. This aqualicious bash in the capital is one of the most entertaining events in town, where music, entertainment and luxury converge to help you create an evening to remember. Resident DJs and Brazilian dancers will ensure that the party continues to shine until late.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday September 29, 8pm til late, Dhs120 for ladies, Dhs199 for gents. Tel: (0)50 132 8425. saadiyatbeachclub.ae @saadiyatbeachclub

The Park Market is back with fun, food and family entertainment

Umm Al Emarat’s Park Market is back, with over 40 retailers, festivities and offerings welcoming you. Local culinary favourites and family entertainment headline programming, with art lovers ready to get dazzled with exhibitions and talents of local artists on display. Drop by with the family for a fun-filled experience.

Park Market, Umm Al Emarat Park, Mushrif Area, Abu Dhabi, Fri and Sat 4:00pm to 10:00pm. @ummalemaratpark, ummalemaratpark.ae

Try a revolutionary new Corte sandwich

To some of us, a weekend is more ‘stay home, order in and decompress’. But then you have the joyous challenge of scrolling through menu after menu before you can finally decide on what to order in. Corte from Texas de Brazil brings you their exciting sandwich line-up, now available for delivery. Their menu is all about flavours, textures and ingredients, all of which you can enjoy this Friday evening with minimal effort.

Available via leading food delivery applications in the UAE. @CorteDeBrazil

Saturday, September 30

Come by the Yas Acres Family Fair on Saturday

This Saturday, you can enjoy the Yas Acres Family Fair at the Yas Acres Golf & Country Club. The fun-filled event will include a number of exciting activities for children, great food and beverage options and the first 50 children aged under six will receive a complimentary bento box.

Yas Acres Family Fair, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday September 30, 3:00pm to 9:00pm, Dhs 50 (13 and above). Tel: (0) 2 208 7222, fnb.yagcc@viyagolf.com

Join Tala Bashmi for an exciting culinary event

Tala Bashmi, the Chef Patron of Fusions by Tala, is all set to wow you with her Michelin star, gastronomic grandeur at Hakkasan Abu Dhabi. A culinary masterpiece awaits, which promises to redefine the boundaries of taste and creativity at the Four-Hands Dinner this Saturday evening.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Saturday September 30, 6:00pm to 11:30pm, Dhs688 per person. Tel: (0)2 690 7739, MOAUH-Hakkasan@mohg.com

Sunday, October 1

Try and catch Charlie Puth’s Attention at the Etihad Arena

We’ve waited, and waited some more, and he’s finally here. Catch Charlie Puth and the ‘Charlie’ Live Experience at the Etihad Arena this Sunday, as we fly into a final quarter loaded with exciting events and entertainment in the capital.

Charlie Puth Presents: The “Charlie” Live Experience, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6:oopm, Sunday October 1. tickets from Dhs270, livenation.me

Indulge in luxurious rejuvenation at the Qasr Al Sarab

Book a stay at the Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara amid Abu Dhabi’s majestic dunes, and indulge in a truly relaxing rejuvenation experience. Lucja Maslowska, a Chinese medicine expert and qualified nutritionist, as well as Dome Srisawat, who specialises in the release of pain through treatments such as myofascial release and remedial massage will have you feeling as good as new.

Anantara Spa, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Al Mirayr, Abu Dhabi. Tel (0) 2 886 2088, anantara.com

Run for cancer at Yas Mall

Bust out your runners this Sunday, for a meaningful cause. People of all ages above five in the capital are invited to Yas Mall’s Pink Run, which will be held to raise awareness on breast cancer. The mall’s ground floor will be transformed into a dedicated circuit, dedicated circuit, and runners can choose to complete a single 2.5km loop or challenge themselves by covering multiple laps to achieve distances of 5km or 10km. Check-in commences at 6:00am, with the run kicking off in the 10km category at 6:50am, with the 5km run at 7:00am and the 2.5km lap at 7:15.

Pink Run, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday October 1 from 6:00am, Dhs85 for 2.5km, Dhs115 for 5km and 10km. Sign up here.