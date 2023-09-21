It’s going to be a Bookish affair…

What can Dhs1 get you in Dubai? An abra ride in Old Dubai, maybe even a hot karak, but it can also get you entry into this Carnival at Bookends – a Dubai-based bookstore that is home to pre-loved books.

The fun event is being held on Saturday, September 23, from 6pm to 8pm and will celebrate all things books.

All you have to do is pay Dhs1, and you can engage in two hours of non-stop bookish games. The night is all about fun, competitive play that invites families, friends, colleagues and people of all ages to come together for one evening.

There is only one requirement – dress it up carnival style. Think big and bold colours, feathers, hats and quirky wigs – the brighter, the better.

The fine print

At the Bookish Carnival, you can expect to find bookworms, gaming enthusiasts and anyone who loves a good competition.

The games that the guests can expect to play include but are not limited to Bookish Ball Toss, Jigsaw Puzzle Race, Guess the Book Cover, Match the Characters, Book Bean Bag Toss, Book Colour Wheel, and more.

Of course, besides all the exciting fun, there are also prizes to be won. Bookends will be giving away vouchers for book shopping at the store, as well as Dhs500 vouchers from Babyshop.

You can just walk into the event, but RSVPs are encouraged. You can reserve your spot by dropping an email at hello@purvagrover.com.

If you prefer books over people…

Bookends is a great place to get lost in an impressive variety of pre-owned and pre-thumbed books. It is the largest marketplace for secondhand books in the country. It started off as an online store and eventually opened its physical location in Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis.

To learn more about Bookends, follow @bookends.ae

Boookends, Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, Sunday, Sept 23, 6pm to 8pm, Tel: (0)50 362 1164, @bookends.ae

Images: Supplied