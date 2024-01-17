Tickets for the region’s favourite arts and cultural weekend are on sale now…

The season ahead is brimming with new restaurant openings, beach clubs, hotels, and things to do. But, amongst all the shiny and new, we’re pleased to announce the return of one of our favourite homegrown festivals…

Alserkal’s Quoz Arts Fest returns on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28, 2024 for its eleventh edition with all the art, culture, and mind-bending fun that you’ve come to expect from the fest along with incredible food, design, music, workshops, and a lot of surprises.

The annual two-day festival, which is returning to Alserkal Avenue, is a celebration of art, food, music, entertainment, and all-around good vibes. The best part? It’s dog-friendly so you don’t have to leave your furry friends at home.

For those who haven’t been to Quoz Arts Fest before, here’s a look at what went down last year:

This year’s musical lineup will see the likes of Sudanese singers and songwriter Marsimba bringing their African beats to the stage as well as South African fusion DJ set Stick No Bills by Jeff and Lebanese duo Hani Manna and Petra Hawi blending poetry with modern electronic beats.

Tickets are on sale now priced at Dhs63 per person for a two-day pass. Under 18s and those above 60 years old enter for free. All ticket proceeds from Quoz Arts Fest will go towards helping support local and regional talent. You can get them in advance here: dubai.platinumlist.net or buy them on the door for Dhs63 per day.

Since its formation in 2012, Quoz Art’s Fest fuses art, food, live music, performances, and educational activations coverage. This festival acts as a platform for local and emerging artist to showcase their works as well as for individuals to engage with creative works and powerful performances, talks, and installations. Last year’s tenth edition saw major headliners, Arab stars Bu Kolthoum and Saint Levant perform at the two-day festival.

Quoz Arts Fest, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Jan 27 and 28, 2024. @quozartsfest / alserkal.online

Images: Supplied