And it’s inspired by the delicate waves of the ocean…

Aqua is the latest offering at the JA Ocean View Hotel and is sure to have a little bit of something for everybody. Guests are guaranteed to have a stellar experience at every visit.

A sight for sore eyes

Setting itself apart, Aqua not only offers a tantalizing menu but also has chic and inviting interiors.

The restaurant exudes sophistication with its earthy and neutral tones, creating a calming ambience that complements the coastal theme.

As you step inside, you’ll notice a central bar that takes pride of place, serving as the heart of the venue. Here, expert mixologists craft creative cocktails that perfectly complement the diverse cuisine.

Throughout the restaurant, you’ll find tasteful accents of foliage, bringing a touch of nature indoors. These green touches are vibrant and create a sense of connection with the natural world.

The combination of earthy tones and botanical accents makes Aqua a stylish and comfortable destination for diners seeking a relaxed yet refined atmosphere.

Culinary adventures for even the most discerning palette

In addition to the aesthetic appeal, Aqua offers a diverse culinary journey with daily themes, live cooking stations, and themed buffets.

The week unfolds with themed evenings, offering a delightful array of dishes that cater to various tastes. From Mediterranean-inspired delicacies to a journey along the Silk Road and Arabian feasts, there’s something to please every palate.

The real showstoppers at Aqua are the brunches. Each brunch is a grand showcase of creative cocktails, delectable specialities, and live entertainment, providing a memorable dining experience.

Aqua Restaurant and Bar marries delicious and distinct cuisine with sophisticated interiors, making it an inviting space for those seeking a delightful dining experience.

Whether you’re sipping a signature cocktail at the bar or savouring diverse dishes under soothing hues, Aqua promises a chic and welcoming atmosphere that is sure to have you coming back time and time again.

Aqua Restaurant and Bar, JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR, now open, themed nights, brunch and Sunday roast from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, monthly Sunday brunch 1pm to 4m. Dhs189 for food, Dhs349 inclusive of house drinks, Dhs89 for children aged 6 to 12. jaresorthotels.com @aqua_dxb

Images: Supplied