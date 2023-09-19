Sponsored: Hypothesis…

One of the latest additions to the international Irish pub phenomenon, McGettigan’s Dubai Science Park can be found at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park in Al Barsha South. As a brand, McGettigan’s is known for its pulling power (pulling in crowds, pulling perfect pints, and pulling out all the stops for its entertainment schedule); putting on a great spread (the roasts are great of course but can we talk about that buffalo chicken wrap); incredible theme nights with wild offers; and the immaculate vibes, or ‘craic’ as its affectionately known in the old country. But can you find this same mix of fun, quality and value in the new Dubai Science Park Location? We put it to the test…

Apparatus

Boss Babe Ladies’ Night Offer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McGettigans Dubai Science Park (@mcgettigansdsp)

Boss Babe is an open invite to all women, to come and celebrate the feminine spirit in a safe and vibey setting. Using the very simple equation of mystery cocktails plus unlimited house drinks plus big ol’plates of nachos, juicy chicken wings, heavenly truffle arancini, and live entertainment from Georgia Octavia multiplied by the fact that the Boss Babe ladies’ night offers of all this for just Dhs125, equals one seriously fun night out.

Every Tuesday, from 7pm to 11pm

A whole world of wonder

The menu at McGettigan’s Dubai Science Park features that brand-standard alluring blend of classic Irish soul food and gastro pub classics from the sphere of international cuisine. You’ll also find an impressive selection of craft beers and master mixology, lively entertainment in the form of stage musicians and beat-heat DJs. That same McGettigan’s commitment to providing the perfect spectator setting for the big match on big screens and even bigger atmosphere.

Conclusion

McGettigan’s Dubai Science Park brings the brand’s full unstoppable force to an immovably strong new location. So if you’re in the area, and you’re in the mood for fun times and great food, Craicing Energy = MC Gettigan’s squared.

Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park in Al Barsha South, Mon to Thu 4pm to 1am, Fri to Sun midday to 2am, @mcgettigansdsp

Images: Provided