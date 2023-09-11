Sports lovers, the emirate has a month of exciting action lined up…

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced an exciting line up of sporting activities that will be held in the emirate throughout the month of September. No matter where your interests lie, the packed schedule will feature a multitude of sports, including boxing, martial arts, cycling, sailing and more.

The month has kicked off with the UAE Open Boxing Championship and UAE Muay Thai, both of which were held this past weekend. The 3rd Hamdan bin Zayed Shooting Championship for Ladies runs from September 2 to 22 at the Al Dhafra Shooting Club, with a prize purse of Dhs180,000 for the top five winners alone, and is expected to garner great interest following the tremendous success of the men’s edition.

As the month progresses, the capital will also witness events such as the Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival from September 15 to 17 at the Mubadala Arena. This is one of the most prominent events organised by the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation, geared at creating the next generation of martial arts champions in Abu Dhabi. The FBMA Ladies Cycle follows on September 19 at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the capital’s ladies will set impressive lap records.

Notable events rounding off a sports-heavy September in the emirate will be the Mother of the Nation Jiu Jitsu Cup on September 23 and 24 at the Mubadala Arena, the ADMSC Sailing Series on September 24 at the Corniche Breakwater and the Al Ain Cycle Race, during our much-anticipated long weekend on September 30.

Wherever your interests lie, there is a lot to look forward to on Abu Dhabi’s sporting calendar this September.