Say hello once again…

Dubai is back in full swing and there are countless venues reopening their doors in the city this week. There is something special about winters in Dubai outdoor seating is welcomed with open arms and we finally say goodbye to the sweltering summers, and say hello to the beach clubs, alfresco restaurants and nightclubs opening back up.

Here are all the massive venues reopening in Dubai this week.

Nikki Beach

An institute on the Dubai beach club scene. Get ready to soak up the most of the sun and immaculate vibes once again at Nikki Beach Dubai because we will be able to take advantage of all that the venue has to offer from September 15.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai, Tuesday to Sunday 11am to 8pm, opening September 15. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

Shimmers

This stunning and chic venue is reopening its doors to the public once again this week. Shimmers has announced via their Instagram that they will be welcoming us all back for the new season as of Tuesday, September 12. So get those bookings in and get ready for sipping pretty while you enjoy gorgeous uninterrupted views of the Burj Al Arab.

Shimmers on The Beach, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, open Tues, Sept 12. @shimmersonthebeach

Sky 2.0

One of the best-loved nightclubs in Dubai is reopening for a season like no other. Sky 2.0 will be returning with a boom(box) the powerhouse of a venue will be reopening its doors on Thursday, September 14 and will hose three nights of killer parties. The venue has revamped its look and its nights – get ready for OG Thursdays, where the vibes are strictly hip-hop beats. Boombox Fridays, feel the boogie and disco vibe. Saturays are GOATs only – the greatest hits of all time await.

Sky 2.0, Dubai Design District, Downtown, open Thu Sept 14. @sky2.0dubai

Hatta

Cooler temperatures mean more time that you can spend outdoors. There’s so much natural beauty to discover in the UAE, a major landmark of which is the region of Hatta. With majestic mountain ranges and breathtaking views of valleys, wadis and rare greenery, it’s the perfect place to pitch your tent, get a bonfire going and savour the weather, which of course, will be even cooler up there. Luckily for us, Hatta’s glamping experiences are reopening for the new season on September 15. All you have to do is kick back and have a good time. Make your reservations here.

For more information, visit visithatta.com

Images: Supplied