JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai is back with another incredible Restaurant Month this September and it’s time for all the foodies to unite. This time around, there’s 30 days of dining deals you won’t want to miss at the world’s tallest five star hotel with uber diverse, award-winning restaurants.

Running from September 1 to 30, guests are invited to explore the world through their tastebuds with nine critically-acclaimed dining destinations, including beloved favourites like Rang Mahal, Tong Thai, Prime68, Izakaya, Positano, La Farine and Kitchen6.

So what’s the deal? All participating restaurants are offering specially curated menus at a set price. For the signature dining restaurants, it’s Dhs245 per person, while you’ll pay Dhs125 per person for the casual dining venues.

In addition to the hotel’s participating venues, More Cravings by Marriott Bonvoy ™, brings together an array of fine dining and casual restaurants across the UAE to delight food enthusiasts with unmissable Restaurant Month offers. For more information, download the app or visit morecravings.com.

Fabulous signature dining

Award winning steakhouse Prime68 is serving a three-course menu featuring only the very best of meat cuts. Choose from dishes such as french onion soup, truffle gnocchi, caesar salad, roasted loch duarte salmon, USDA prime black angus striploin, vanilla crème brulee, a selection of artisanal cheeses and more.

Rang Mahal is your fix of Indian fare, with five courses of authentic chat, tandoori smoked fish, peppered lamb chops, chicken tikka masala and a chocolate chaklet for dessert. Vegetarian options are also available.

Tong Thai has a four-course menu, featuring dishes like grilled chicken satay, tom yum phak with mixed vegetables, green chicken curry, wok fried beef tenderloin and Thai style coconut ice cream for dessert.

Last but not least, Izakaya will be serving up a sushi and sashimi combo, with edamame to start and a platter featuring a variety of freshly prepared sake, otoro and hamachi sashimi, tokusen nigiri including hamachi yuzu, wagyu truffle and more. Ebi tempura, salmon avocado rolls and yuzu cheesecake for dessert complete the menu.

All menus in this category are priced at Dhs245 per person.

Casual creations

For a relaxed but just as delicious three-course menu, head to contemporary café and bakery La Farine. Gourmet options include oven-roasted tomato soup, roasted beets and goat cheese salad, truffle and mushroom gnocchi and slow-cooked Australian beef brisket.

At the hotel’s very own Italian restaurant Positano, foodies can enjoy bottomless spaghetti Bolognese and a variety of stone oven pizzas, while the award-winning Kitchen6 has an expansive international buffet of all the starters, salads and desserts you could think of.

If you’re into burgers, the burger and hops deal at Bridgewater Tavern is perfect for a casual catch, including the Big Boy burger paired with two bottles of hops. Homegrown burger spot Lush Burger has a double meal combo that includes two burgers, a side of fries, a cool froyo and two bottles of hops.

All menus in this category are priced at Dhs125 per person.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, September 1 to 30, offers valid from Sunday to Thursday, menus from Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 414 3000, marriott.com

Images: supplied