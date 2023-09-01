Class, welcome to fun 101…

By now, little ones will have their brand-new uniforms, books and new lunch boxes sorted for school. Whether they’re excited to be going back to their desks, or they don’t want to leave the comfort of their beds, there are a number of ways to ease the ‘going back to school’ phase here in the capital…

Here are 10 fun ways to beat the back-to-school blues in Abu Dhabi

In search of thrills

Scream away at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Escape the heat and head to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. The theme park is home to 40 thrilling rides, so there’s plenty for you to try. For you speed junkies, make like a Ferrari and zoom over to Formula Rossa – the fastest roller coaster in the world. And if you’re after something new, head to Mission Ferrari – a multisensory 5D roller coaster experience dubbed the ‘world’s first sideways coaster drop’. It offers a mix of virtual and real thrills, including an inverted loop. A family of four UAE residents can purchase four tickets for the price of three, until December 31.

Ferrari World, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 11am to 8pm daily, UAE resident deal Dhs1,035. Tel: (600) 511 115, @ferrariworldabudhabi

Get your thrills at Adrenark Adventure

Your whole family will enjoy the newly opened Adrenark Adventure with activities such as potholing, a rooftop zipline, stunt-bag jumps, a net maze, a rope course, and more. For adrenaline junkies, there are wild slides and wilder rides.

Adrenark Adventure, Al Qana, Khor Al Maqta. Mon to Wed 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, Sun and Thurs 10am to 11pm, from Dhs135. Tel: (0)2 418 6620. @adrenarkuae

Splish and splash at Yas Waterworld

For water babies, adventure-themed park, Yas Waterworld is the place to be. Home to more than 40 slides and attractions, it tells the story of an Emirati child, Dana’s search for a lost pearl. Expect several thrilling rides from Bubble’s Barrel, Rush Rider, and the region’s largest suspended roller coaster, Bandit Bomber. Save on your tickets if you are UAE resident and get four tickets when you purchase three.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Thurs 10am to 7pm and Fri 1pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)2 496 8000. @yaswaterworldyasisland

Scale new heights at CLYMB Abu Dhabi

CLYMB Abu Dhabi is a great option to get started with rock climbing. Have experience? Try your strong hands at The Summyt which measures 138 feet-high, or work your way up to the top starting with the smallest of the five walls.

CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Wed to Sun 12pm to 9pm, Dhs120 for 60 minutes. Tel: (600) 511 115. @clymbyasisland

Go wild at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort

In addition to learning, adventure and colourful wildlife, a trip to Emirates Park Zoo includes many memorable experiences such as breakfast with giraffes, hippo feedings and an African drummer show.

Emirates Park Zoo, Al Bahyah, Mon to Fri 9am to 8pm, Sat and Sun 9am to 9pm. Tel: (0)2 501 0000.

@emiratesparkzoo

*ALSO READ: Beat the back-to-school blues in Dubai *

In search of chill

Cool down at Snow Abu Dhabi

No longer do Abu Dhabi residents have to make the drive down to Dubai to see snow in the UAE. Snow Abu Dhabi opened its doors over the summer and is the largest snow park in the region. The 10,000 square foot area is home to 12 exhilarating rides, plus 17 engaging attractions. While there isn’t a ski slope here like in Ski Dubai, expect zip lining, sledding, carousels and zorbing. Don’t forget to rehearse your favourite Frozen song before you sleigh on over.

Snow Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight, Dhs215 per adult and Dhs165 per child. @snowauh

Marvel at the cosmos at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Enquiring young minds that want to reach for the stars, should head to Louvre Abu Dhabi for its Picturing the Cosmos exhibition. Running until June 2025, the exhibition will take visitors on a journey through the cosmos, via a variety of representations in art across time and cultures. If you want your child to be the next Hazza Al Mansoori or Sultan Al Neyadi, this is the perfect way to pour rocket fuel on the spark. The exhibition spans three floors and blends art and interactive experiences.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Thurs 10 am to 6.30pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 8.30pm, exhibition until June 2025. Dhs63 per adult (18 and above). Tel: (600) 565 566. @louvreabudhabi

Game away at Pixoul Gaming

Located in Al Qana, Pixoul is the largest gaming hub of its type in Abu Dhabi and includes the latest evolution of Location-Based Entertainment (LBE). Inside the neon lit space, you will find five gaming zones where gamers, both young and old can enjoy games on consoles, VR, e-sports and even retro classics such as Pac Man. Packages start from Dhs262.

Pixoul Gaming, Al Qana, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)2 418 6699, pixoulgaming.com

B-b-Bounce at bounce Abu Dhabi

Let your tiny humans release their pent-up energy and have some fun at Bounce Abu Dhabi. While adults can show off their freestyle moves, kids up to the age of six can enjoy the interactive play area built exclusively for them. The mini bounce zone will allow children to jump, slide and freestyle under the watchful eyes of the hosts. The carefully considered spot will help the young’uns develop their balance, coordination and skills, while they make new friends along the way. Multi-day passes start from Dhs650, valid for 10 visits.

Bounce Abu Dhabi, Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, Al Marina, Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 10am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 321 1400. @bouncemideast

Allow the kids to dream at Kidzania

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KidZania UAE by Emaar (@kidzaniaae)

This is for the smallies who wear their parents’ doctor’s jacket or chef’s hat. Kidzania at Yas Mall’s massive edutainment complex is a career-themed park, for children aged four to 16. The award-winning children’s concept combines play with learning in a very different approach, one which they are sure to adore. They will also be able to wander around the streets of a toy-town and try their hands at over 40 role-playing activities from working in a hospital, at a bank, at a radio station and more.

Kidzania, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, daily 10am to 11pm, prices per child start from Dhs195, Dhs80 for adults (over age of 17). Tel: (800) 38224 6255. @kidzaniaae

Images: Social and supplied