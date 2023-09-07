Looking for your favourite new party brunch?

If you’re going to Miss Lily’s for the food make sure you’re there at 1pm sharp because there is a long list of dishes to get through. If you’re just there for the Caribbean party, you can get away with being late to brunch because the party really begins to pick up once the drinks have started flowing.

We recommend going for both the vibes and the food. The dimly lit venue has an instantly welcoming energy. The restaurant is very laid back with the bar and a disco ball as the main focal points of the venue.

Right off the bat amapiano and afrobeats music fill our ears, it’s going to be a good brunch. Starting the afternoon off in the best way we know how: a pitcher of Lily’s Punch is placed on the table, followed by a cheers to a fantastic day ahead.

When I said make sure you’re there long enough to get through the food – I wasn’t joking. Any brunch that offers a selection of pancakes is a win to me. But where it’s really at and where the chef’s specialities sing for us are in the callaloo patties, oxtail flatbread and the crunchy bok choy salad.

Chicken and waffles is always a risky move – many people don’t favour that sweet and savoury combination but don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. While the pancake syrup was slightly overpowering on the chicken pieces, the waffle was fluffy and delicious.

If your spice tolerance permits you cannot leave without having the curry goat stew. it packs a mean punch of flavour so be prepared with a glass of water but it is worth the mouth burn.

The menu at Miss Lily’s brunch may not be the biggest and longest but with the combination of authentic Jamaican dishes and vibes on vibes, you’re guaranteed a good time.

What’s On Verdict: Miss Lily’s brunch could well be one of our new favourites, you already know the vibes will be immaculate but you’re also guaranteed out-of-this-world food.

Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Saturdays from 1pm to 5pm, Dhs225 just drinks, Dhs275 food and soft, Dhs350 food and house. Tel: (0)4 356 2900 @misslilysdxb

Images: Supplied