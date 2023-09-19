Boca

No time for a leisurely lunch? Head to Boca for a speedy lunch served up from Monday to Thursday if you only have a little more than an hour or so away from your desk. You can choose from a selection of Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired dishes from the daily menu where you will see old lunch favourites and some new dishes made from what is local and in season each week. Pay Dhs115 for a two-course meal and Dhs140 for a three-course meal. The menu changes every week, so you can keep going back for more.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 3.30pm, Mon to Thur. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae

Bombay Borough

Fancy Indian food for lunch? Head to Bombay Borough for its ‘dabba lunch’ – a concept that dates all the way back to 1890. For Dhs105, you will get a starter plate, small plate and main. There are several menus to choose from, so you have plenty of reasons to head back.

Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 327 1555. @bombayborough_uae

Cafe Belge

Take a break from the office at the art deco eatery inside the Ritz-Carlton. The business lunch features the dish of the day plus complimentary coffee or tea, and will cost you Dhs135 for a two-course meal and Dhs155 for a three-course meal. It runs over weekdays from 12pm to 3pm.

Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Tel: (0)4 372 2323. @cafebelgedubai

Carnival by Trèsind

Need an inventive spin for your lunch on a workday? Carnival by Trèsind has a new business lunch set menu. It’s Dhs110++ for a four-course meal and Dhs135++ for a five-course meal. It runs from 12pm to 3.30pm from Monday to Friday. A few highlights include Carnival kale salad, tandoori burrata, soft shell crab with coconut sambhol and more.

Carnival by Trèsind, The Buildings by Daman, DIFC, Tel: (052) 242 4262. carnivalbytresind.com

Cé La Vi Dubai

What’s On award-winning, Cé La Vi Dubai is one of those spots in Dubai that keep popping up on the ‘Gram. You’ll see a lot of folks enjoying the nightlife, brunching and of course, taking that iconic swing snap with the Burj Khalifa in the background. This pretty sky bar also does a pocket-friendly business lunch for just Dhs140 for three courses on weekdays with tea or coffee which is a must-try.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs140 per person. Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com Certo This business lunch in Dubai City runs from Monday to Friday, from noon to 3.15pm. Choose a two-course meal for Dhs100 or three courses for Dhs120. Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, 12pm to 3.15pm. Tel: (0)4 366 9187. radissonhotels.com Clap DIFC favourite, Clap, has a cool three-course business lunch deal featuring miso soup followed by a choice of two starters and one main for Dhs115. You will start with a miso soup, followed by two starters and one main and a dessert. Level 9, Gate Village Building 11, DIFC, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. @clapdxb Cordelia Dine inside The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm for a chic business lunch at Cordelia where a two-course meal costs Dhs125 with coffee or tea. Starters include smoked and poached salmon with crème fraiche, while mains feature Carnaroli rice topped with crème fraiche, duck confit and more. St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Mon to Fri noon to 3pm, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 218 0125. @stregisdubaithepalm Couqley Couqley’s business lunch includes two starters, or a starter and a main, or a main and dessert for Dhs109. The menu has delicious treats including their popular steak frites, homemade ravioli, an Amerian-style cheeseburger and more. Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai, until 3pm. Tel: (0)4 514 9339, couqley.ae Duomo At Duomo, diners sit beneath a 15-metre vaulted cathedral-like ceiling as an ever-changing art projection envelope the walls. It’s cool yet elegant and the food is classically Italian. The three-course menu of one antipasti, main course and dolci will cost Dhs135 per person. The Dubai Edition, Mon to Fri noon to 3.30pm, Dhs135 per person. Tel: (0)4 602 3399. @duomodubai Esco-Bar Coctel y Cocina This cool spot on The Palm has a business lunch deal available from 12pm to 4pm for Dhs105 per person. From the select menu, pick from one entrada, one ensalada, and one plato dish to share between two guests. Want more? For Dhs144 per person, guests can choose one entrada, one ensalada, and one fajita dish to share between two guests. Esco-bar Coctel y Cocina, Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeriah West Beach, 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)56 444 7575. @escobardubai garden on 8 Take a break from your desk to enjoy a delicious and relaxed lunch at Garden on 8 at Media One Hotel. The lunch offer takes place every weekday from 12pm until 5pm, where you can indulge in either a burger and a soft drink for Dhs75 or a burger and brew for Dhs95. Garden On 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com Hayal Hayal will be plating up a range of mouthwatering Turkish dishes as part of their business lunch. The three-course menu features the best of Hayal for Dhs130 per person. It runs Monday to Friday 12pm to 4pm. Dishes include lamb meatballs, baked eggplant, sea bass fillet, beef casserole, and more. Hayal, Mezzanine Floor, St. Regis Downtown, Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 512 5686. hayaldubai.com Hunter & Barrel Hunter & Barrel’s two-course business lunch will cost you Dhs85 per person. It’s served with a dessert and a soft drink. You can add on an appetizer for Dhs25. Hunter & Barrel, available at both locations in Vida Emirates Hills and Mirdif Hills, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs85 per person for two courses. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. hunterandbarrel.ae Hutong At Hutong, you will enjoy Northern Chinese cuisine (with a contemporary twist). It’s Dhs88 for a soup and a choice of main, or Dhs110 for soup, two starters and one main course. Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai. Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.30pm, Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com Il Pastaio Italian restaurant Il Pastaio offers three-course business lunch for Dhs125 per person. Feast on Italian faves such as arancini, risotto burrata, baby chicken, tiramisu and more. It runs from 12pm to 3pm. Il Pastaio, Al Habtoor City, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 379 1382 ilpastaiodubai.ae Indochine A cosy setting for a midday break, Indochine’s business lunch offers four sharing starters, a choice of one main and sorbet for dessert for Dhs115. Make it a ‘premium’ treat for Dhs175. Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, Level 2, DIFC Dubai, 12pm to 4pm, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 208 9333. indochinedxb.com Jun’s Downtown Dubai Jun’s serves up a two-course meal for Dhs110 or a three-course meal for Dhs130. There’s wagyu beef potsticker, black pepper steak frites, softshell crab with garlic noodles, and more. Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm, Tel: (0)4 457 6035. junsdubai.com Kata Kata has introduced a new ‘Lunch Affair’ set menu featuring a blend of contemporary and traditional Japanese cuisine. The three-course meal for Dhs88 will get you a miso soup, a starter and a main. Add on a signature fizz for Dhs25. Kata, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, 11am to 3pm, Tel: (0)4 273 3800. kata.ae La Cantine du Faubourg In the mood for French cuisine? La Cantine Du Faubourg does a great business lunch deal. There’s scallop tartare, burrata and pear, Asian seabass and more. It is priced at Dhs120 and you can add on a dessert for Dhs20 and a glass of wine for Dhs40. Go the healthy route and build your own poke bowl for Dhs110 where you can pick your protein, base and sauce after which you will enjoy a guilt-free dessert. Available from 12pm to 2.45pm from Monday to Friday.

La Cantine Du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, 12pm to 2.45pm Mon to Fri, Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Ladurée

Skip lunch at your desk and head to the business lunch at Ladurée. Options include vegetable soup, Caesar salad, poke bowl, saffron risotto, beef burger and more for Dhs107. Do note, the business lunch is available at all outlets except the Dubai Mall Tea Room, Nakheel Mall and DFC.

Ladurée, 12pm to 4pm Mon to Fri, Dhs107. @ladureeuae

Lah Lah

Popular Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is great for refuelling with a business lunch in Dubai. A two-course meal will cost you Dhs70 and a three-course meal is Dhs80. There’s also a dedicated sushi combo for Dhs80.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 519 1111. jumeirah.com

Larte

Take a break from the workday and treat yourself to an Italian experience at Larte. The menu is packed with Italian classics including pizzas, pasta, risottos, and more. It will cost you just Dhs69 for two courses and is available 12pm to 3pm from Monday to Friday.

Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 581 6870. larte.ae

Le Petit Beefbar

For a fixed cost of Dhs125, you’ll get a mixed salad or starter, followed by a quesadilla or dragon shrimp plus a dish of the day or an option of Le Petit Beefbar popular dishes. Check out their menu here.

Le Petit Beefbar, DIFC Gate Village, Dubai. 11.30am to 3pm, Mon to Fri. beefbar.com

Lo+Cale

Head to Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina for a quick lunch from Monday to Friday, 1pm to 4pm. For two courses it’s just Dhs59 and for three courses, Dhs69. You will get water and soft drinks with your lunch. Dishes include shrimp and corn chowder, miso salmon and more.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb

La Sirène

La Sirene at Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites is a great place to go to taste flavours from Beirut. There's mezze and mouthwatering mains. Pick from either the two-course meal for Dhs99 or the four-course men for Dhs129. You will also get coffee, tea, soft drinks or juices to pair your meal with. La Sirene, Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites, Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 604 2220. avanihotels.com Lola Taberna Española

You and your team can lunch the Spanish way (think relaxed, leisurely and long) with a menu del dia, featuring classic Spanish dishes. A starter and a main course will cost you Dhs75, two starters and a main course is Dhs95 and two starters; a main and a dessert is Dhs125.

Lola Taberna, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, Mon to Fri 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna

LPM Bar & Restaurant

If you work around Dubai’s DIFC district, check out the lunch deal at LPM Bar & Restaurant. For Dhs135, you can get a starter and a main, or for Dhs180 you can get one starter, a main and a dessert. The restaurant has taken a seasonal approach to the menu which means diners always have something new from Chef Adriano to try before it gets swapped out for something new.

LPM Bar & Restaurant, Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai, available Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Mama Zonia

From 12pm to 3pm on weekdays, Mama Zonia offers an express business lunch for Dhs110 for four courses. There are sake rolls, beef tataki, black pepper beef and more to choose from.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm Mon to Fri. mamazoniadubai.com

Masterchef, the TV Experience