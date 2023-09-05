Sponsored: Sundays, sunshine, sand, and Spanish cuisine go hand in hand…

Planning on spending your weekend with the little ones in tow? Myrra’s family-friendly Sunday brunch, Finde en Familia, is the perfect way to celebrate the weekend and we don’t know which is better: the idyllic beachfront backdrop or the delectable Mediterranean sharing-style menu.

Taking place every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm, the brunch showcases the best of Greek-Spanish cuisine with a three-course sharing-style menu.

Dishes include Greek salad and kataifi-wrapped feta cheese to start, grilled striploin and seafood paella for mains, Spanish-style french toast and pineapple carpaccio for dessert.

Little ones can enjoy a main course and dessert from the children’s menu, from orzo pasta with tomato sauce to mini burger and fries, followed by a non-negotiable scoop of ice cream.

The brunch is priced at Dhs275 for soft beverages, Dhs325 for house beverages and spirits, Dhs395 for premium beverages including sparkling wine and cocktails, and Dhs95 for children.

Myrra by Opa, which sits upon the shores of Club Vista Mare, offers an idyllic beachfront experience that transports guests to the Mediterranean with soft tunes, lush flowery adorning walls and ceilings, bold island-coloured decor, beach seating, and an uplifting atmosphere.

Whether you perch up in the pretty canary-yellow restaurant, surrounded by pretty florals; or brave the heat and relax with your toes in the sand on the extensive terrace, it’s an inviting spot to settle in and enjoy the essence of sun-soaked Spain or the gorgeous Greek isles.

How to book

Finde en Familia takes place every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm.

Brunch packages are priced at Dhs275 for soft beverages, Dhs325 for house beverages, Dhs395 for premium beverages, and Dhs95 for children.

To make a reservation, email reservation@myrrarestaurant.com or contact 04 770 1433.

