Sponsored: A fun little activity to enjoy over the weekend…

If you’re looking for something creative for the little ones to do over the weekend, sign them up for a cooking class at the popular Huqqabaz Dubai.

The classes take place in a specially designed area for little ones where they can have a go at making a number of delicious treats. Armed with aprons and their very own chef’s hat, they will learn to bake mini pides, pizzas, pancakes, crepes, croissants, French toast and more.

They will learn under the guidance of the restaurant’s skilled chefs which ensures they will be in safe hands, and that the treats will be cooked to perfection. The best news? The cooking classes are free, so there’s no reason not to sign up. The classes take place every Saturday from 11am.

While the little ones are cooking up a storm in the kitchen, parents will be able to sit back and enjoy an amazing breakfast with shisha. They will be able to pick from a number of treats boasting traditional Turkish flavours. And of course, you won’t be able to leave without trying the complimentary Turkish tea.

If your little ones want to join you for a little treat, Huqqabaz has a kids’ menu they can pick from which includes dishes such as a Mickey Mouse pizza flatbread and more.

For a touch more fun, Huqqabaz has a special Parrot Room the whole family can explore.

The colourful parrots add an extra layer of charm to your dining experience, but will also make for some cute family photos for the ‘Gram. Outside of this room, plenty more photo opportunities await as the restaurant is decked with lush greens to create a soothing atmosphere.

Sound like something your family will enjoy? Reserve your spot with the restaurant on 800 47229.

Huqqabaz Dubai, opposite Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Road, Jumeirah 2, open 24 hours with children’s cooking lessons avail on Sat from 11am, Tel: (800) 47229. @huqqabazdubai

Images: Huqqabaz Dubai