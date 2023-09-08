Motorists in the capital, take note of this partial closure…

Image: ITC, X

A section of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road, the E10 motorway, will experience closures from 10pm tonight until 6am on Monday, September 11. The lane closures will run on two left-hand lanes from the start of Khalifa City, continuing past Al Raha Mall, before finally ending before Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has shared the above image on Twitter, outlining the area of closure, which will be in the direction of Dubai and Shahama.

Motorists in the emirate have witnessed numerous changes on the roads earlier this year, including the construction of two new tunnels to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic as part of the Mina Zayed area expansion programme. As always, drivers are urged to exercise caution at all times and follow all mandated safe driving procedures while on Abu Dhabi’s roads this weekend, particularly in the above areas experience the closure.