Sponsored: Bid adieu to summer with live music and a livelier menu…

While we can’t wait for the curtains to fall on the UAE summer, La Cantine is ready to usher in a brand-new chapter of excitement and live entertainment with you.

Images: supplied

Your appetites will be ready to dance alongside tempting Parisian fare, as every evening will turn into a unique musical journey for guests at this marvellous, melodic dining experience. Flowing cocktails, open-format DJ sets, talented singers and a skilled trumpetist bring vivacious energy to this classy French restaurant at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Accented with anticipation and serenaded with sweet tunes, your dining experience here will truly be one to cherish.

As your week rolls to a close, polish your appetites and arrive at La Cantine’s tables to experience their Saturday & Sunday brunch from noon to 5pm. You can enjoy the ultimate afternoon rendezvous with favourites like their Yellowfin tuna ceviche, classic beef tartare and an all-inclusive, mouth-watering selection of signatures, eggs, pastries and sweets, all while you’re accompanied by the seamless tunes of skilled live performers. For those of us who pefer to rise later than late, a sumptuous dinner awaits from 7pm until closing on both days.

Witness, experience and savour the seamless marriage of sound, music, image, art, and food with the inimitable blend of Parisian essence and the grandeur of Dubai. The doors to La Cantine beckon, as we prepare ourselves to say goodbye to the summer and create memories that will last far beyond closing.

La Cantine, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Mon-Thurs 12pm to 2am, Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat and Sun 12pm to 5pm and 7pm to closing. Tel: (0) 4 3527 105, book@lacantine.ae