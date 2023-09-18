September scenes continue in the capital…

We’re halfway through the month of September, and the season only seems to be getting better and better as we go along. A new week means a new list of fabulous, fun things to do as you make your way to the weekend. Waiting for the weekend to have a good time? That’s old news. We’re all about living in the moment – especially in Abu Dhabi.

Here are 6 fantastic things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, September 18

Catch up with the ladies at Market Kitchen

Gather your gal pals and party the night away at Market Kitchen, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi. The lovely ladies will get three hours of free-flowing select wines and signature cocktails and a generous 50 per cent off on main courses from 7pm to 10pm on Mondays. It’s party time.

Market Kitchen, Le Royal Meridien, Mondays, 7pm to 1opm, Tel: (800) 101 101, @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

Tuesday, September 19

Soak in some culture at Qasr Al Hosn

For a hearty dose of history and heritage, head over to Qasr Al Hosn and witness the development of Abu Dhabi from a settlement run on fishing and pearling back in the 18th century to the high-life metropolis it is now. The museum, converted from a historic fort, houses artefacts and materials dating back as far as 6,000 BC. Perfect for a post-work family day, and you can even sample some gahwa.

Qasr Al Hosn, Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street, every day except Friday, 9am to 8pm, Friday, 2pm to 8pm, Tel: (0) 2 697 6400, qasralhosn.ae

Sample all things avocado at Avobar

Post-work cafe date? Avobar could be the spot for you. Head over to Yas Mall and take your pick from a clean, green menu of dishes with eggs, avo on toast, salad bowls, poke bowls, and of course, sweet treats keeping in mind nutrition and balance.

Avobar, Yas Mall, Town Square, Abu Dhabi, @avobar_ae

Wednesday, September 20

One for the gents at Stratos

For all the boys out there, Stratos is doing a cool gentlemen’s night every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm, with three free select beverages and 50 per cent off on main courses. Get this in the group chat and head on over to this cool spot in Le Royal Meridien.

Stratos, Le Royal Meridien, Abu Dhabi, Wednesdays, 7pm to 11pm, Tel: (800) 101 101, @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

Thursday, September 21

Tuck into business lunch at Fouquet’s

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, 12pm to 6pm (closed on Monday), from Dhs165. Tel: (0)2 205 4200, fouquetsabudhabi.com

Relax with Osho Gourishankar Meditation with Lina Jared at Bodytree Studio

If you’re in need of a post-work relaxation session, Bodytree Studio has you covered. The Osho Gourishankar Meditation class with Lina Jared on Thursday, September 21, will help you calm your nervous system and drift into deep, blissful sleep at night. Just the thing for an end-of-the-week detox.

Bodytree Studio, Hazza ‘ Bin Zayed The First Street, Al Manhal, Thursday, September 21, 7.30pm to 8.45pm, Tel: (0) 2 443 4448, @bodytreestudio

Images: Supplied/Unsplash