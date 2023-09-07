Sponsored: Six restaurants, two cafés, an indoor swimming pool, a spa, a fitness studio, and more await…

Planning a quick getaway? Conveniently located in Riyadh’s Central Business District, the Fairmont Riyadh Hotel is the perfect base to explore all the cultural and cosmopolitan capital has to offer, including the lively Riyadh Front Complex entertainment complex, restaurants, and shopping.

With panoramic views over the city skyline, the five-star hotel combines traditional Middle Eastern hospitality with contemporary luxury.

Checking in…

Guests can choose between 298 elegant rooms or one of the 40 suites, featuring signature plush bedding, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a homely natural colour scheme. Suite guests will also have access to the prestigious Fairmont Gold Lounge.

Relax and unwind at the hotel’s wellness centre, home to a heated indoor swimming pool, sauna, ladies-only section, hammam experience, bespoke treatments, and a high-tech fitness centre.

Feeling hungry?

From classic American dining to Pan-Asian, Fairmont Riyadh has something to please all palates. For those who have some work to catch up on, there are two all-day cafes serving coffee, bites, and a relaxed atmosphere.

Among the hotel’s new culinary experiences, there’s an elegant Italian restaurant inspired by the Amalfi Coast called Pesto, an all-day dining outlet with live buffet stations, and a Gatsby-themed steak house with live jazz called House of Grill, all of which have outdoor terraces.

Room rates

Room rates start from Dhs1,434 per night for a king room including breakfast, Dhs1,630 for a deluxe room including breakfast, or Dhs2,643 for a junior suite including breakfast.

To book a room email fairmont.riyadh@fairmont.com or call +966 (0)11 826 2626.

Fairmont Riyadh, Business Gate, Riyadh, KSA. From Dhs1,434 per night. fairmont.com/riyadh