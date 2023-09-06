It’s never too late to get started…

Going to the gym when you don’t have any prior knowledge or experience can feel very daunting, if you’ve ever felt that way – you’re not alone. For this sole reason, it can sometimes be difficult to get into that fitness routine and kick-start the fitness journey you’ve been putting off for ages. Thankfully, Dubai is full of incredible fun alternative fitness classes that are ideal for any fitness level.

Here are 5 fun and alternative fitness classes in Dubai.

Bounce Fit

Who says trampolining is solely for kids? At Bounce Fit you’ll be jumping at the chance to make this fitness class. It’s fun it gets you breaking a sweat and is available every day from 6pm to 7pm. You can take part in the classes in Dubai Festival City Mall or the original branch in Al Quoz.

Bounce Fit, Al Quoz and Dubai Festival City Mall, daily from 6pm to 7pm. Dhs85 per session, Dhs199 one month membership. bounce.ae

Boxica

A team of the most highly energetic people we have seen in a while, the Boxica crew know how to make a fitness class fun, active and unintimidating. The homegrown concept is full of fun, high-energy classes. From full-body boxing classes to indoor cycling classes, all you have to do is book your slot and show up.

Boxica, Studio City, classes from 5.45am to 7.30pm. Dhs125 per session, Dhs949 for unlimited monthly membership. boxica.ae

Crank

At Crank, the edgy gym located in Al Quoz, choose between two infectiously positive and killer workouts: Ride and Shape. Their Ride sessions consist of a spinning class that will get you to pedal through heavy climbs or powerful sprints. Their Shape class consists of a full-body workout that aims to challenge, burn and shape your muscles. They operate seven days a week with their class schedule tailored to make sure you can get your workout in before or after work.

Crank, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz Dubai. Daily 6am to 9.30pm. Tel:(0)4 321 2095. @crank.uae

Pole Fit

What could possibly be more alternative fitness classes than aerial and pole classes? That’s right you can attend pole dancing and aerial classes. Ever been to dinner and a show and wondered how the marvellous performers were able to do stunts, now you can learn all the tricks of the trade. Make sure you check what the requirements are for each class before signing up.

Pole Fit, Dubai Marina Sail Tower, G Floor, Marina Promenade, Mon to Thu 10am to 9pm, Fri 10am to 7.30pm, Sat 10am to 4pm, 10am to 3pm, Dhs135 per session Tel: (0)4 551 6911 polefitdubai.com

1Rebel

The fitness classes are synonymous with pairing fast-paced workouts with LED strobe lights and epic playlists, which means a full-body workout in a fun-filled environment. Reshape will offer a mix of treadmill and weights, while Ride is 1Rebel’s twist on a spin class. Book your slot now and we’ll see you there.

1Rebel, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Mon to Fri 6am to 11pm, Sat and Sun 8am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 324 0663 1rebel.com

