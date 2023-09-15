Sponsored: All the meals, deals and mad fun feels at this JLT hotspot…

September is in full swing, and legacy venue UBK is making sure it’s going to be an exciting one with an array of unmatched offers on food, beverages and entertainment. Think live sports, karaoke for days and arcade games, all in a vibrant atmosphere you don’t want to miss out on.

If you like to gather up your gang and bust out your best karaoke tunes, the karaoke room is the place to be. Indulge in a (potentially mildly embarrassing) sing-along at this all-new addition to the location, with deals for both small and large groups. From Monday to Thursday, you can opt for a two-hour session with a minimum of 10 guests and up to 20 guests at Dhs149 per person with unlimited house beverages or Dhs199 per person with beverages and four bites.

For special nights out, there’s a ladies’ night deal ever Tuesday, with five house beverages or a bottle of wine or sparkling at Dhs90. Also added is a 30 per cent discount on all food orders. Live it up with your ladies as resident musician Carl regales you from 8pm onwards.

Then on Wednesday, it’s a quiz and games night with Daryl Rees from 8.30pm to 10.30pm, with happy hour drinks, bucket deals and cash prizes for winners.

Chronic brunchers – there’s something for you too. The Saturday Garden Brunch features multiple live food and beverage stations, along with mains and desserts, access to the gaming zone and karaoke room. From 12.30pm to 4pm every Saturday, at Dhs189 per person including house drinks, unlimited appetizers, one main and one dessert, and Dhs249 per person including draught beer, select cocktails and bubbly, unlimited appetizers, one main and one dessert.

The after brunch party at Dhs169 for unlimited house drinks and Dhs199 for added bites will keep the party going from 5pm to 8pm. For all the sports fans out there, UBK has got you covered too. Watch all the big games live on even bigger screens, accompanied with great deals on food and drinks throughout the games. Cricket, football, rugby, Formula 1 – it’s all there.

UBK, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, daily, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 438 0000. movenpick.accor.com

Images: UBK