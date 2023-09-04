Spice up your life…

We don’t know about you, but our morning coffee run just got way more exciting… Celebrating 20 years of Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Starbucks UAE has released its highly anticipated collection of seasonally themed drinks, available in all its coffee shops across the UAE from Monday, September 4.

That’s right, if you couldn’t already smell it in the air, we are happy to confirm that the popular Pumpkin Spice collection of hot and cold beverages is back with the O.G. Pumpkin Spice Latte as well as exciting new creations including a Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew. Yum.

Two decades since the launch of the iconic lineup, the holiday-favourite is, by now, an annual tradition on par with toffee apples or pumpkin soup.

If you have not tried a Pumpkin Spice Latte before, let us talk you through it. It’s a latte made with Starbucks signature espresso and steamed milk, combined with the festive flavour combination of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices.

The drink is priced at Dhs26 (Grande) and Dhs29 (Venti). For Dhs6, customers can swap to a dairy-free alternative of coconut milk, almond milk, or oat milk.

As well as standard lattes, Starbucks has an entire lineup of festive treats in store including the Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte (Dhs26), Pumpkin Spice Coffee Frappuccino (Dhs28), Pumpkin Spice Crème Frappuccino for a coffee-free option (Dhs28), Doubleshot Iced Shaken Pumpkin Spice (Dhs28), Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew, and Pumpkin Spice Cream Nitro Cold Brew.

The festive selection is available for a limited time only so be sure to get your fix in the next few weeks. Find your nearest Starbucks here or you can get it delivered with most delivery apps in Dubai.

Images: Starbucks